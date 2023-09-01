Pintard calls for more dialogue on income tax proposals 

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday that there needs to be a broader conversation on the government’s Green Paper on income tax.

In a letter to Financial Secretary Simon Wilson yesterday, Pintard said, “We maintain therefore that any further discussion on business or corporate tax must be a sub-component of a broader fiscal and economic reform effort.

“Simply considering a move to Bahamian corporate tax outside of the necessary fulsome dialogue and consideration of broad-based structural reform will not allow the government to consider the overall implications and possible adverse outcomes that could accompany a partial reform effort.”

The Davis administration released its Green Paper on “Corporate Income Tax (CIT) Strategies For The Bahamas” in May.

It outlined four possible new tax structures for businesses in the country that will align tax policies with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two rules, to which The Bahamas is a signatory.

Pintard has called the Green Paper “half-baked”.

Pintard’s letter explained that the country must reform its fiscal and economic policy framework along the lines of a lowered debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio; efficient spending of taxpayer money; sustained and inclusive economic growth; development of Family Island communities; and expanded opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs and business owners, among other things.

The opposition leader said that the government has to reign in public spending through reforms, contending that the current rate of expenditure is unsustainable.

“The budget for fiscal year 2023/2024 is seeking to increase total spending – recurrent and capital – by some $804.5 million as compared to fiscal year 2018/2019 – the last fiscal year before the twin economic calamities of Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“With no immediate contingencies requiring ongoing ramped-up spending, we are concerned with the sharp growth of public spending. The resulting white paper must speak to efforts to contain public spending and maximize the efficiencies of current spending.”

He also called for additional use of digital interfacing with government agencies, especially tax collection agencies, and the expedience in which the government captures, archives, analyzes and reports statistics and financial data.

Pintard said the next iteration of the tax reform paper must include specific policy measures to contain spending and “radically improve public sector efficiency”.

“Without such an undertaking, we submit that no consideration should be given to measures that place an additional tax burden on Bahamians individuals and businesses,” he said.

“We note for clarity that this submission is a response to the Green Paper on tax reform. The Free National Movement has additional views on the specifics of broader fiscal, tax and spending reform that the party will continue to articulate in a proactive fashion in appropriate forums, and in response to future consultations sought by the government.

“We will also continue our ongoing consultation with Bahamian small and large businesses, entrepreneurs and citizens to ensure that our policy positions reflect their views and interests. We are grateful to all the people and businesses that have contributed to this response during our current round of consultation.”