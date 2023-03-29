Pintard calls on FNMs who sat out last election to ‘come home’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard last night said that the leadership of the party “stands in solidarity” and called on FNMs who sat out the last election to “come home”.

The FNM leader was speaking during what was billed a constituency association meeting for the FNM’s Bains Town and Grants Town, but what really appeared to be a campaign rally.

He told attendees that members of the party’s Torchbearers Association, women’s branch, meritorious council members as well as the leadership of the party were present.

“We stand in solidarity with each other,” he said.

“We have said before and we will say again, when you come for us in the FNM, we are prepared to resist.

“If you come for one, know in the fullness of time you come for all.

“That’s why we sent the message, don’t mind that they try to divide and conquer.

“They talk about challenges in the FNM but for God’s sake they have five camps. They have a Davis camp, team Cooper camp and one time I said they have the Wilchcombe and Glenys Hanna-Martin camp.”

He continued, “They have the Mitchell camp but, unfortunately, it’s declining. If you use a big word you’d say precipitously but definitely. Then they have the Sears camp.”

The Marco City MP called on party members who did not show up to vote in 2021 to come home.

“FNMs, we have a chance, not just in Bain Town, not just on New Providence but throughout the Family Islands to send a clear message to this government that the change that is coming is unstoppable,” Pintard said.

He said, “Tonight, as we gather in Bain Town, we want to encourage you no matter what constituency you are coming from, we have an opportunity for you to go back to your constituency and welcome FNMs back home.

“You know we have a bigger base than they do. When FNMs come out and when FNMs vote the change that we are looking for is unstoppable.”

He told party members who decided to sit out the last election that that party is “weaker” without them and “we love them” and they “matter”.

He asked party members to work in their constituencies.

In 2021, the FNM won just seven seats in the House of Assembly with all but one incumbent, Adrian Gibson on Long Island, losing support when compared to 2017.

Tensions in the party have seemingly been on the rise in recent months.

Pintard and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, held dueling meetings earlier this month.

When Pintard spoke he called for party loyalty. Minnis, in response, said he respects leadership.

Minnis spoke to FNMs at the Garden Hills Constituency Association meeting even though one senior FNM – Deputy Chairman Don Saunders – confirmed earlier in the evening that the association chairman was advised by the party leadership not to hold the meeting.