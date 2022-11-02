Pintard calls on PM to step in and fix price control ‘mess’

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard yesterday called on Prime Minister Philip Davis to intervene to resolve a debacle that has developed with private pharmacies and grocers opposed to the government’s recently announced changes to price controlled drugs, food and other items.

“The prime minister must step up immediately and fix the mess that he himself created,” Pintard said.

With pharmacies across the country temporarily closed in response to the government’s failure to rethink the move, he urged the government to immediately eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on medicines, food stuffs and other items that had been zero rated.

“The government must stop being stubborn and remove VAT from medication and breadbasket items,” Pintard said.

“This was a wrong decision made by the government and we call upon the government to act in the best interest of Bahamians.”

Pintard said the FNM supports expanding that list to include other critical food stuffs as necessary.

The Davis administration reduced VAT from 12 to 10 percent in January but added the tax to previously VAT free items.

Pintard also urged the government to expand the social services voucher program to provide direct support to needy qualifying families to assist with the purchase of medicines and critical food stuff.

The FNM also proposed several steps to offset revenue that would be lost with the VAT reductions and the increased spending on social service support programs, including reinstating the 12 percent VAT on real estate transactions over $2 million.

“This was a tax break to the wealthy that was not and is not warranted,” Pintard charged.

The FNM said the government should “end the illegal tax breaks provided to the wealthy after the budget ended for the purchase of their yachts and pleasure craft”.

Although the change was not reflected in the budget exercise, the government in June eliminated customs duties on pleasure vessels, saying the aim was to attract more people to register their boats in The Bahamas.

Pintard yesterday also urged the Davis administration to cut in half the allocations for foreign travel, for consultancies and for special celebrations and events.

The government this year increased its travel budget by $4.1 million; at $14.8 million, it is even higher than pre-pandemic years.

The Davis administration allocated $65.1 million for consultancy services in this fiscal year, up from the $49.6 million spent in the last.

Pintard said the changes recommended by the FNM “would provide tens of millions of dollars in budgetary allocation to support the expanded spending on social welfare programs”.

In its proposal to the government in response to the price control changes the prime minister announced, the Retail Grocers Association also asked the government to eliminate VAT on breadbasket items.

Additionally, it said it would partner with the Ministry of Social Services toward the addition of a 10 percent value on all food stamps/vouchers issued by the Ministry of Social Services.

The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, which is pushing back against reduced margins on drugs, also proposes that the government remove VAT from medicines.

After it failed to get any response from the government to its October 27 proposal, the association advised pharmacies to close temporarily, which many of them did yesterday.

They are all expected to reopen today as the government has agreed to meet with association representatives at 4 p.m. today in an effort to remove beyond the impasse.

Speaking to the matter, Pintard said, “The government must act immediately to resolve the dispute with the pharmacies.

“This is what happens when there is no proper consultation. This situation was completely avoidable had the government not acted with such arrogance in making changes without first consulting.

“Cheaper prices can be achieved without destroying small businesses which loses jobs and harms vulnerable families.”

Pintard said the Davis administration’s attempt to adjust price control has been a colossal failure starting with its failure to consult both the pharmacists and the grocers.

He said the government is attempting to get small business owners to bear the cost of the entire solution for the consumer.

“This cannot be right,” Pintard said. “Inflation is a global problem not brought on by them.”

In a national address on October 11, the prime minister announced that 38 items are being added to the price control list, but grocers have repeatedly pointed out that this is really 38 categories of items, and more than 5,000 items will be impacted, with 40 to 60 percent of total revenues for local wholesalers and retailers price controlled.

Pintard said, “In the interest of fairness and in offering the right saving for the right people, the government should re-think this category approach and carefully look at the items that really need protecting.”

A representative of the grocers association said on Monday that given that grocers had not received any “conclusive response” from the government to their “partnership proposals”, “all prices shall remain unchanged until the conclusion of the ongoing consultative process”.

However, the government said enforcement of those price control changes took effect yesterday.

Pintard said, “The government must act now to fix the mess it has created before we have more closures and job losses.”

In its proposal to the government last week, the Retail Grocers Association outlined margin changes it could live with, failing agreement on the proposal to partner with Social Services.

It provided a list of 20 items that have been largely taken from the categories the government initially advanced.

The association said, “This list has been compiled with not only the most vulnerable consumers in mind but also with the most vulnerable among our members in mind”.

But up to last night the association had received no response from the government to its proposal, according to its attorney John Bostwick.