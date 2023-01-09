Pintard casts doubt on GBIA timeline

Citing a number of “worrisome” actions taken by the government in respect to the reconstruction of the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA), Opposition Leader Michael Pintard cast doubt on the government’s projection to have a completed airport by early 2025.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said the government was in the final stage of negotiations with a consortium of Bahamians and a world-class international airport operator who has been chosen as the winning bidder for the redevelopment of that airport.

“The government has done several things that have been worrisome with respect to this project. They have only just recently appointed the board that has responsibility for overseeing a lot of the sensitive discussions surrounding any narrowing of the list of prospective buyers, and then eventual approval of the final group. We heard that the government now has a company that it believes it will be able to announce shortly, but we are confident that is not as a result of that board. Obviously that board would not have had sufficient time to do the due diligence on that company, so we suspect this is one of the groups that was on the list while we were still in government,” Pintard said.

Cooper has said groundbreaking on the new airport, which was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2023.

Pintard said while the Free National Movement is hopeful the government meets its own targets, projected timelines don’t seem tenable.

“The deputy prime minister, we’re not sure about his timelines because I don’t think he is sure about his timelines. He was projecting a completion of the airport in 2025, but we knew that was not possible because he had not identified a strategic partner at that time, he had not been able to take sight of whether any of the groups on the shortlist had the required resources, he has not seen any blueprint to look at the total scope of works to know if even in a phased process when the property would be completed, and to the best of our knowledge they hadn’t completed the acquisition of the additional or the primary site on which the airport would be built,” he said.

“There have been multiple discussions about whether the exact site would be used, with the airport being extended on stilts or the bottom being open for if there is future flooding; but it is our understanding that the property transactions have not been complete. This projection of phase one being complete in 2025, we welcome that. We want this airport to open, we want the hotel to be sold, we are pulling for the government in this regard and are willing to help, but we know the negative impact of loose talk that this administration has engaged in and we do not wish for them to tantalize the public if they do not have something to report.”

Pintard, addressing a media briefing virtually last week, also criticized the government for awarding the contract for the $1.2 million renovation of the domestic terminal to United Orca Construction Company.

“We have said previously that we also have a concern that the government allocated a contract for the renovation of the domestic terminal with very little to no regard for contractors on Grand Bahama. We thought it was a slap in the face that when opportunities finally become available for work on the island, that all of their outstanding companies have not been given due consideration,” he said.

