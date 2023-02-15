Pintard chides govt on conflicting NIB comments

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard yesterday chided Prime Minister Philip Davis for contradicting minister with responsibility for the National Insurance Board (NIB) Myles LaRoda over the important policy decision regarding the future of NIB and whether a rate increase is on the way to save the social security fund from depletion in several years.

A week ago, LaRoda told reporters that Cabinet has made a decision on whether to increase the rate, though he did not reveal what that decision was.

Three days later, the prime minister suggested the government had not yet made a decision on the matter.

He said, “I would wish not to speak to it because as is my mandate, I continue to say that I am going to try to resist putting more burden on our poor and working class.

“Yes, we have looked at the matter. We understand that we have to do something and we are trying to identify exactly what we do.

“Increasing the rate is one of the options that we are looking into.”

Pintard noted that LaRoda spoke with certainty on the matter, but Davis did not.

“… As has become the custom with the Davis regime, the prime minister was quick to contradict him this past weekend and advise the public that the matter had still not been decided,” said Pintard in a statement.

“As the official opposition, we are concerned about the clear discord and division between Minister Laroda and the prime minister.

“But we are compelled to point out that the interests of the Bahamian people are not served by the clear inability of the Cabinet of The Bahamas to speak with one single and clear voice on matters of importance to the country.”

The Nassau Guardian reported recently that the Cabinet approved a rate increase for NIB, which is expected to take effect in July.

Reportedly, the approved increase is 1.5 percentage points.

Since its establishment nearly 50 years ago, NIB has only ever had one rate increase and that was in 2010 when the rate was increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent.

Its latest actuarial review has warned that time is running out to save the fund from depletion.

“Under the current parameters, the reserve for the Pensions Branch will be exhausted in 2028, one year earlier than in the previous actuarial review. Immediate actions are needed to restore not only the long-term financial sustainability of the scheme, but most importantly, the short-term,” warned that report, which was completed in January 2022.

Pintard asked yesterday, “Is the Bahamian public going to see an NIB rate increase come July as was reported in the press?

“What are the details of what the Cabinet has decided? What details are left still to be determined?

“The government should report on its progress in collecting NIB arrears, prosecution of serial violators and how they intend to ensure that government entities who borrow NIB funds repay as mandated.

“Furthermore, an update on how NIB funds are being invested would be crucial.

“This is a government that is spending millions of dollars on public relations and photo ops. They would be better served by taking those resources to shape and publish a clear and comprehensive report to the public on what has been decided for NIB going forward.”

It is not clear when the government intends to announce the rate increase to the public.

LaRoda has long made it clear that a rate increase cannot be avoided.

He first raised the issue of an increase in the contribution rate in April 2022. He said then that he expected the rate to increase in the next year.

However, a day later, the prime minister said “it’s not going to happen”.

“The minister of state in my office was just speaking the facts as what was said in the actuary report,” Davis said.

“They are recommending and they are urging that we do so. As was his duty, he is bringing that report to Cabinet for us to look at and discuss it.

“We will consider it. But insofar as what my views are on it, it’s not going to happen. Not now. Not until we have brought relief to our Bahamian people and we have put to bed some of the issues that can’t make them sleep when they go to bed.”

Last July, Clint Watson, the press secretary who speaks on Davis’ behalf, called NIB rate a “tax” and said “taxing” Bahamians to ensure the sustainability of the National Insurance Fund “would be the lazy way out”.