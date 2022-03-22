Pintard claims govt subsidizing COVID tests for tourists

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard yesterday accused the government of subsidizing tourists’ COVID-19 tests and called the policy a “shameful” one.

“We strongly urge the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to rethink this new approach and subsequently make the necessary changes that will ensure that the hard earned tax dollars of everyday Bahamians are instead used to benefit them in these very difficult economic times,” he said in a statement.

Pintard referred to comments made by Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville in the House of Assembly last week when he said that the fees paid by tourists for their health visas are sufficient to cover the cost of antigen tests required to return to the US.

When questioned by Pintard about the matter on Thursday, Darville explained that the previously mandatory rapid antigen testing for all people entering The Bahamas on the fifth day was free for tourists.

Darville said that since that requirement has been eliminated, the fees in the health visa that previously covered the day five test can be used by tourists to cover the cost of rapid antigen tests needed to return to their home countries.

Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper explained the same to reporters earlier this month.

“What we are going to offer to our guests is a free rapid test for their outgoing travel,” Cooper told reporters.

“Persons require a rapid test to enter the US. Rather than having the post-travel five days’ test, we will offer that as a part of the travel health visa program.”

In his statement yesterday, however, Pintard maintained that the information was a “surprise” and that the price of the health visa is not sufficient to cover test prices.

“No doubt this was a surprise to most members of Parliament and to the general public,” his statement read.

It added, “I wish to make it very clear that the $40 fee paid by visitors for a health visa includes only the cost of the mandatory health insurance. Now, however, the government has announced that this $40 fee will also include the cost of a COVID-19 test.

“As a result, when the government pays its vendor for the health insurance and the COVID-19 test, the $40 fee paid by the visitor will be insufficient to cover both costs.

“Consider the following facts. A health visa costs a visitor $40. This fee was sufficient to cover the cost of the health insurance ($25), administrative overheads ($10) and generate a small surplus ($5). When the cost of the COVID-19 test to return to the USA ($23) is factored in, the total cost of a health visa increases to $58.

“Ultimately, the government is charging visitors only $40 for a health visa that it will pay $58 for.

“As a result, each time a visitor takes a COVID-19 test, the Bahamian taxpayer subsidizes the health visa to the tune of $18. Simply put, this government is now subsidizing the cost of COVID-19 tests for visitors to return to the United States.

“Conversely, the government is not subsidizing the cost of tests for Bahamians who travel to the United States, nor is the government subsidizing the cost of tests for Bahamians to return home from the United States.

“One might well ask why is the government not only burdening the Bahamian taxpayer, but also discriminating against its own people.”

According to the Bahamas Travel Health site, the health visa costs $40 for vaccinated travelers over the age of 12 from North America and $50 for vaccinated travelers over 12 from the rest of the world.

Unvaccinated travelers from North America, who are over the age of 12, are required to pay $60, while unvaccinated travelers over age 12 from the rest of the world pay $70.

In the House of Assembly, on Thursday, during debate of the mid-year budget, Pintard said taxi drivers told him they were taking tourists to locations where they were being tested and were not paying anything for their tests.

Darville noted that free testing centers in The Bahamas are meant for the use of residents and citizens only. However, he explained that the latest heath rules removed previously required follow-up COVID testing for tourists entering the country. However, travelers frequently require tests to return to their home countries.

“I’m going to take that statement very seriously, and we are going to consult with our free testing [centers],” Darville said.

“… It’s a serious allegation and we have made it very clear at our free testing sites that free testing using public funds is for Bahamians and residents alone.”