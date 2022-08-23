Pintard demands justification of climate debt claim 

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard has called on the Davis administration to justify its calculation that half the country’s national debt is due to the impact of hurricanes which struck The Bahamas between 2015 and 2019.

Pintard took issue with a comment made by Prime Minister Philip Davis during his official remarks on August 16 at the opening Plenary Session of the Caribbean Regional Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in preparation for the COP27. In his remarks, Davis said, “Here in The Bahamas, we undertook an exercise which revealed that more than 50% of our outstanding debt can be linked to the impacts of the hurricanes which descended on us between 2015 and 2019. Our countries are struggling with debts accumulated by climate disasters.”

Professing support for the administration’s efforts to bring to the attention of the global community the impact of climate change on The Bahamas and other vulnerable small island developing states (SIDS), Pintard in a statement issued called on the government to indicate the source of that calculation.

“At the beginning of fiscal year 2015/16, the public sector debt stood at approximately $5.4 billion,” he said.

“To conclude that 50 percent of our current outstanding debt came from climate events would mean that almost all the growth in the debt in that time would be attributable to climate change events that happened between 2015 and 2019. It clearly leaves out the fiscal effects of the pandemic and the unprecedented steps that the then-government had to take in order to support tens of thousands of displaced persons, while doing as much as possible to keep the economy afloat.

“The initiatives were supported unanimously by the then-PLP in opposition and contributed substantially to the increase in the debt profile.”

In June, the government, together with the World Bank Group, released an inaugural Climate Spending Report, which revealed that based on approved 2021/2022 budget estimates, the projected government spend on climate change and disaster risk management was over $126 million. The report did not address debt. It does not appear that the prime minister has as yet shared details of the “exercise” to which he referred at the CHOGM meeting, beyond asserting that half the national debt is related to climate disasters.

Pintard said the government should substantiate the claim.

“We accept that climate change events over the years have caused restoration efforts and revenue losses that have caused the country billions of dollars in necessary borrowing,” he said.

“But we believe it is important that the government maintains its credibility in its public statements. It is thus important that the government substantiates its claims on the fiscal impact of the climate events or clarifies its statements.”

More important than substantiating the debt claim, according to Pintard, is the government moving past bemoaning the situation and getting on with the job of governance.

“We call on the government to lay out its detailed plan to improve the fiscal and economic situation and put the country on a solid foundation for sustained and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

“We also expect to see the plan to address the effects of climate change to ensure more robust and resilient infrastructure and greener means for generating power.”