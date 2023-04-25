Pintard: Govt broke the law

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday the Davis administration’s decision to draw down on $232.8 million in special drawing rights (SDRs) from the Central Bank was “an illegal act” and charged that the government knew it was afoul of the law.

Pintard made the claims during debate on the Central Bank of The Bahamas (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will allow the minister of finance to access, utilize or convert SDRs for the purpose of reducing the government’s foreign currency debt obligations and to manage the foreign currency debt obligations.

“Why is there a necessity for it to be retroactive if nothing wrong was done?” Pintard asked.

“It is to correct the misappropriation of funds.”

In August 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made a $650 billion general allocation to 190 of its member states, of which The Bahamas was allocated $174.8 million at a 0.05 percent interest rate, which converted to about $247.5 million.

At the time, the Central Bank said the funding will be used to bolster external reserves.

In December 2022, the Central Bank revealed that it had made arrangements with the Ministry of Finance for the government to have direct access to the $174.8 million in SDRs.

It admitted that government’s use of the SDRs would create a direct foreign currency liability of the government to the Central Bank and therefore was consulting with the Ministry of Finance on the legal mechanism and arrangements to govern the use of these resources.

“We are having this debate today because they have once again broken the law and once again they are not only seeking to cover up their misappropriation of public funds but they are trying to make their illegal acts legal today,” Pintard said.

“They are, furthermore, trying to get the opposition to become complicit in their wrongdoing and subsequent attempt to exonerate themselves.

“Madam Speaker, there is a simple definition in Bahamian law as it relates to what is considered misappropriation of funds.

“Among the definitions is the one that says committing government to a debt, to a liability, that is not supported by the law.

“Madam Speaker, the very fact that we are here today is the government’s own admission; in fact, the memorandum of understanding tabled by the prime minister himself is exhibit A of his participation in his capacity as minister of finance in an illegal act.

“He is seeking to amend a law to allow him to do what the government has already done, drawn down on $232.8 million. That is why the document before you, the amendment, says that it is retroactive to the period where the illegal act was carried out.”

As he led debate on the bill, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the SDRs allocation is not a loan.

“As mentioned earlier, I want to make that last point clear: This is not an IMF loan,” Davis said.

“It is an automatically allocated reserve that does not generate debt, does not require repayment to the IMF, and does not come with the conditions associated with IMF loan facilities.

“Although we have, fortunately, put the worst of the pandemic in the rear view mirror, the economic harm caused by the shutdowns and the loss of tourism revenue continue to reverberate. Opening up the economy quickly, and ending curfews, was crucial. But recovery is a big job, and utilizing SDRs is another tool for rebuilding and strengthening our fiscal position.

“Of course, it is not free money. The interest rate associated with the special drawing rights is 0.05 percent, far below market rates. We have discretion as an IMF member state to utilize these assets for our national benefit. Today, this amendment ensures that our laws align with our national priorities and needs as a government.”