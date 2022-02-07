Pintard: Govt taking credit for work already in train

After it was revealed that fiscal performance had dramatically improved in the first half of the fiscal year, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said the government is taking credit for the work of the Minnis administration.

“I believe the public is smart enough to know what the efforts of this present administration have produced and the public is smart enough to know what was in train prior to the election,” he said on Friday.

Pintard added, “It is unfortunate that the government seeks to take credit for work that had already been completed or was in train. Government is continuous, so we ought to be measured in what we say to acknowledge what past administrations have contributed and then, of course, to take credit for what you have put in place.

“It doesn’t detract from your leadership and you have five years ahead of you. So, you have ample opportunities to do things from scratch and to get the credit for having done so.”

The recently released figures, which reflect performance from July to December 2021, revealed a 50 percent rise in revenue and a decrease in the fiscal deficit compared to the same period during 2020.

Revenue for the first six months stood at $1.137 billion, up 50.6 percent, or $465.8 million, compared to the $671.4 million collected this same time last year, according to the Ministry of Finance’s “First Six Months Report on Budgetary Performance FY2021/2022 July – December”.

The deficit stood at $269 million, down 28.3 percent, or $467.2 million compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The Free National Movement (FNM) was the governing party in The Bahamas, up until September 16, 2021, when a general election resulted in a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) win, led by current Prime Minister Philip Davis.

One of the PLP’s campaign promises was a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 12 percent to 10 percent.

The legislation to accommodate that change was passed in Parliament late last year, and the reduction came into effect last month.

The change in the rate also coincided with a decision to add VAT to items and services that were previously VAT-free.

It is unclear how it will impact revenue collection.

However, the government has said it expects that the reduction will lead to an increase in economic activity, which should make up for the reduced rate.

At the end of the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the fiscal deficit stood at $1.3 billion, up from $811.7 million in the previous year.

The national debt climbed to $10.3 billion. Gross borrowing was at $3 billion for the fiscal year.

In the supplementary budget, the government projects a decrease in the 2021/2022 deficit, from $951.8 million to $858.6 million.

Recently, the government indicated that it wants to slash more than half of the country’s fiscal deficit during the next budget year, targeting a total of $415.2 million or 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal year (FY) 2022/23.

Pintard said he believes the government’s projections are “overly optimistic”.

“When you look at the means by which they said they will get there, we are unclear on what that is,” he said.

“And that is precisely why we believe that the government intends to raise taxes or, by stealth, they intend to dramatically increase fees in order to hit those projections. And even then, they will only come close.”