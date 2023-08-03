Pintard lashes govt on spending practices

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has accused the government of squandering increased revenues that have come from the reopening of the world and the Bahamian economy.

“Businesses are roaring back as COVID deaths and infections precipitously decline,” Pintard said in a statement this week.

“Increased revenues have been outstripped by uncontrolled spending, which has resulted in [an] increased deficit and an increase in the national debt. This government is failing to lead our nation in a national conversation about careful priorities.”

When he introduced the government’s new budget at the end of May, Prime Minister Philip Davis reported that the overall deficit was expected to improve in 2022/2023 to $520.6 million, down from the $575.4 million outlined in the supplementary budget earlier this year.

For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which started on July 1, the government has projected a deficit of $131.6 million – a $389.5 million decrease from the previous year’s projected deficit.

Pintard claimed this week, however, “We are emerging from these twin catastrophes (Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic) led by a government that is unwilling to curb spending.”

Pintard said, “Millions are spent on hundreds of celebrations, receptions, monogramed items promoting them and their governance rather than paying long-outstanding bills to small contractors, paying outstanding gratuities to terminated workers, buying medication and equipment badly needed in our healthcare facilities, buying badly needed firetrucks and ambulances for Family Islands rather than more very expensive cars for top government officials, some with an apparent price tag in excess of $150,000.

“All this, while numerous technical officials lack transportation to service the communities they serve.”

Pintard appeared to be referencing a new luxury car for the prime minister, and the many events in and outside of the country celebrating The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence.

The government budgeted $5.2 million for the celebrations, but details on how the money has been spent and who were granted contracts for those events are unknown.

In February, the prime minister insisted his administration is transparent and accountable and said the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with Go Bondfire was finalizing a report on contracts awarded by his administration since coming to office in September 2021, and will aim to have the first edition published “in due course”.

But almost six months later, no such report has been made public.

While the Davis administration has continuously faced criticism from the opposition on public spending, the prime minister reported in May that public spending remained “on track”, and was well within the budgeted amount.

He projected that expenditure at the end of June 30, 2023 would reach almost the target of $3.1 billion set in the Supplementary Budget.

As it relates to fiscal matters, the Central Bank reported on Monday that “the government’s net financing gap is expected to maintain its downward trend, as conditions become favorable for more consolidation”.

It said, “The recovery in revenue is expected to be significantly correlated with tourism-led improvements in taxable economic activities. Further, the estimated budgetary gap is projected to require a blend of domestic and external borrowings, though with a higher proportion of the total funding from domestic sources.”

As he accused the government of lacking focus on spending, Pintard claimed Bahamians are stronger in spite of the Davis-led administration.

“Before losing the government, more than 2,000 households were helped after Dorian with repairs,” he said.

“We now see that the relief efforts through repairs have not in a serious way continued. Another hurricane season is approaching since this style with a little substance government came to office; the budget does not inspire hope that the Ministry of Finance will empower the DRA and Small Home Repairs to safeguard hurting residents and put in place shelters to protect vulnerable residents.

“We do not see evidence in this budget of a comprehensive approach to safeguarding the supposed ‘nation’s progress and establishing fiscal stability’.”