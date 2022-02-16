Pintard: More should be done for food assistance

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday called on the government to do more to address growing concerns over increasing food prices due to inflation.

The Free National Movement (FNM) leader said the impact has been apparent at his Marco City constituency office, where lines continue to grow for food assistance.

The constituency office operates a feeding program and also tries to assist Grand Bahamians struggling to pay their bills, but Pintard said the growing demand is becoming worrying.

“Definitely there is an increase in requests, but more than the sheer numbers, there is an increase from demographics that ordinarily would not require intervention to meet basic needs,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“So, I think there is a widening of the economic pressures on a number of families.

“When families are faced with choices of what they apply their limited resources to, food is now entering the picture for some families that traditionally were not affected.”

Pintard added, “The demand is getting greater and the lines are getting longer. This is even with the easing of restrictions, the opening up of the economy.”

Food prices have increased globally due to disruptions in the global supply chain and other factors.

A recent study by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showed that food prices in January 2022 for sugar, meat, dairy, vegetable oil, and cereal were all up compared to December 2021.

In The Bahamas, where the majority of the food consumed is imported, the impact on the personal budgets of many has been immense.

And industry professionals have warned the prices are unlikely to decrease any time soon.

Pintard said the government needs to take serious steps to help people in need, and said public-private partnerships could be an important tool in doing that.

“It is irresponsible for any government administration not to step into that space in a significant way to try and ease the pressures of families until the economy has rebounded efficiently that the persons could fend for themselves,” he said.

Pintard said it is important for the government to continue the food assistance program that was put in place by the Minnis administration.

“The criteria has to be such that it captures the most vulnerable persons,” he said.

“… The system is unlikely to be able to carry the large numbers it was carrying, but it is non-negotiable and the food assistance program is essential given what people are going through.”

Pintard added, “One of the things that we ought to be able to do is network with those who have the capacity to assist residents in public-private partnerships.”

However, Pintard said members of the general Bahamian public should also make use of opportunities to produce their own food.

“I’m very much concerned,” he said.

“… Bahamians, not just government agencies, but Bahamians, in general, have to look at things like community gardening, commercial agriculture projects … because what is consistent is the demand for food. This is not one of those optional services.

“We have to treat agriculture … with a sense of urgency.”