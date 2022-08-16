Pintard not surprised govt has failed to release pandemic spending report

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday he is not surprised that Prime Minister Philip Davis has failed to release an overdue report on pandemic spending during the state of emergency as required by law.

“We, the FNM, much like many members of the public, would have hoped that the Davis administration would have released the report in a timely manner,” Pintard said.

“However, given their consistent failure to report, as required by law, the hundreds of contracts they have given out thus far, I’m not surprised.”

Pintard said Davis, who also serves as minister of finance, should release the report given that he is legally obligated to do so.

“Outside of that, he is holding everybody else up to a standard, which we believe we should abide by, that he is unprepared to live by, even though he knows better,” he said.

A state of emergency was declared in March 2020 in response to The Bahamas’ first COVID-19 case. It was extended several times before it expired in November 2021.

Under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, “The minister of finance shall within six weeks of the expiration of the proclamation of emergency lay a report before the House of Assembly detailing the total expenditure of the goods and services procured; the suppliers of the goods and services procured; [and] the reasons for the use of the suppliers of the goods and the providers of the services.”

On Friday, when asked about the report on pandemic spending, Davis said the government wants to complete several audits and give individuals impacted by them an opportunity to respond to what is going to be released before making the report public.

Pintard accused the prime minister yesterday of being “exceptionally slow” on completing those audits.

He said while the audits remain incomplete, the Davis administration continues to make accusations about the previous administration’s spending during the state of emergency.

“He is contented to leave a cloud hanging, to double, quadruple down on accusations even though his administration has not moved with a sense of urgency on the audits relevant to the various ministries that incurred COVID expenditure,” Pintard said.

Pintard added, “The prime minister, he and his team are now guilty of the very things that they have accused others of, which is not complying with regulations with respect to their spending habits.”

In opposition, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) had been critical of the failure of the Minnis administration to table reports into pandemic spending.

Speaking in the House of Assembly in January 2021, Davis pointed to the expiration of two emergency proclamations and noted that the then-government had failed to comply with the requirement to bring the report to Parliament detailing expenditures, suppliers for the goods and services procured, and the reasons those suppliers were chosen.

“You are in breach of the law, sir,” said Davis, referring to then-Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“Why? What do you not want the Bahamian people to know about how you are operating behind closed doors? Which expenditures and which suppliers are so controversial that he cannot disclose them to the public, as he is so required?

“Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Every promise ever made to the Bahamian people about accountability is sitting in the dustbin.”

Speaking in the Senate in March 2021, then-PLP Senator Dr. Michael Darville, the now-minister of health, also said the Minnis administration was operating in the dark.

“… After spending millions of dollars, we on this side have no way of knowing many of the details because they have used the emergency orders to keep secrets about what they are spending, what they are borrowing and, more importantly, who has benefited from many of the contracts signed during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Darville said.