Pintard: PAC will investigate Bermuda trip

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday that the Public Accounts Committee will investigate and send for information related to the Davis administration’s recent controversial trip to Bermuda.

Prime Minister Philip Davis took a delegation of Cabinet ministers, government officials and members of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to Bermuda where they attended a political event.

Pintard accused the government of breaking the law by funding the trip and having the PLP reimburse the Public Treasury.

“We fully expect that all persons who authorized this expenditure would do the honorable thing and accept the sanctions prescribed under the Public Finance Management Act,” Pintard said in a statement.

“We shall take up this matter forthwith in the Public Accounts Committee where we shall utilize our statutory powers to compel the submission of all relevant information in respect to this most sordid matter.”

On Friday, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson called on the opposition to identify the law it believes the government broke.

“We do ask if he’s referring to anything in particular, to say what it is, so it could be looked into,” Watson said.

In response to Watson, Pintard said the press secretary should “acquaint himself” with articles 130 and 131 of the constitution and sections 30 and 111 of the Public Finance Management Act.

“Incredibly, the Office of the Prime Minister has indicated that it does not know if any laws were broken when the treasury advanced monies to the PLP for its trip to Bermuda,” Pintard said.

“The spokesman for the OPM has instead asked that the opposition advise them of what laws had been broken. It is embarrassing for us to have to educate the Office of the Prime Minister on the law – especially given that the Cabinet has more than one noted King’s Counsel with decades of experience in the practice of law.

“We firmly believe they were fully aware that their actions were inappropriate but were blinded by arrogance and were caught in plain sight.”

Articles 130 and 131 of the constitution deal with how public expenditure is authorized.

In 131, it states, “No sum shall be paid out of the consolidated fund except upon the authority of a warrant under the hand of the minister of finance or under the hand of some person authorized by him in writing; and sums so issued shall be disposed of for meeting public expenditure authorized under article 130 of this constitution or, in the case of statutory expenditure, for the purposes appointed by law.”

Section 30 of the Public Finance Management Act states that no public office holder shall commit the government to financial liability unless specifically authorized to do so under the act.

Section 111 speaks to financial misconduct and states that if a public officer commits an offense if, without lawful authority, that person willfully or recklessly incurs expenditure or makes commitments for expenditure of public money. The section lists further actions as well.

“Clearly, advancing monies for a trip by a political or any other non-government entity is not public expenditure as defined in the constitution or any statute law of The Bahamas,” Pintard said.

“Therefore, it is unauthorized expenditure plain and simple.

“Parliament has not appropriated any sums of moneys to advance to outside entities for travel purposes. Indeed, Parliament could not do such a thing. Given that this is unauthorized public expenditure, it qualifies under the PFM act as expenditure without lawful authority and as such it constitutes an offense under Bahamian law.”

The prime minister and his delegation traveled aboard a Western Air chartered plane to Bermuda on October 19 and returned on October 20.

Amid questions and controversy surrounding the political trip, the PLP later released a picture of a check in the amount of $24,750, drawn from a FirstCaribbean International Bank account, and dated October 21 (a day after the delegation’s return).

OPM Director of Communications Latrae Rahming said on that same date that the PLP paid for the trip, but at no point did he explain that OPM paid for it and had been (or would be) reimbursed by the party.

Davis said in the House of Assembly last Wednesday that earlier in the year, he met Bermuda’s premier at a conference in Austin, Texas, and the premier invited him on an “official visit” and suggested he come during the Bermuda PLP’s convention in October.

Davis also indicated in the House that at the time the government booked the charter, the PLP in The Bahamas was not a part of the trip.

He said he then decided that the PLP representatives would come on the flight and that the costs would be “reckoned”.