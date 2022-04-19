Pintard: PM pandering on NIB rate issue

Amid concerns over the sustainability of the National Insurance Board (NIB) fund, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard accused the Davis administration of pandering on the issue.

While Myles LaRoda, minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for National Insurance, said last week that a rate increase is required to sustain the fund and he expects one within the next year, Prime Minister Philip Davis said no increases are on the table.

“There is a pattern of communication in the Davis administration,” Pintard said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“Each time the issue of taxation has come up, because they made a statement on the political trail that there would be no new or increase in taxation, they have pandered publicly in their statements indicating that they have no intention. However, they are having private discussions.”

Last week, LaRoda said the 11th NIB actuarial report warned that, unless urgent steps are taken, the fund would be depleted by 2028.

LaRoda noted that the report recommended a rate increase of “1.5 percent to 2 percent annually, biannually for a period of time”.

But following backlash, Davis assured the public that the rate will not be increased at this time.

OPM Press Secretary Clint Watson insisted during a press briefing on Thursday that Davis is not pandering.

“What he is, is a prime minister who leads with compassion and understands the needs of the Bahamian people,” Watson said.

“He is quite assertive and sure as to what he is doing with the National Insurance Board and the recommendations to increase contributions.”

Watson also said the last Free National Movement administration was faced with the same issue and “did nothing about it”.

He said Davis has creative plans to increase revenue in The Bahamas.

But Pintard said yesterday the government needs a clear plan on these kinds of issues.

“We know that the country is cash-strapped,” he said. “The question is where will we get the funds from. NIB just happens to be the latest of a series of government agencies to find itself in an unsustainable position.”

Pintard said there is no apparent strategy.

“Are we going to stay with 10 percent VAT all the way through or does he intend to increase it?” he said.

“Are we going to supplement the VAT by introducing some other form of taxation? Is he going to eliminate excise tax in order to address some of the concerns around inflation, etc.?

“Will he go with the universally recommended 15 percent corporate tax on the business side?

“What I believe is important is that he has a broad tax policy that various stakeholders are able to buy into.”