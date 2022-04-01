Pintard: PM wrong about food program

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ assertion that there is a “complete absence of records” regarding spending on the food distribution program is “irresponsible and damaging”, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday.

Pintard noted that the opposition has, on several occasions, decried the government’s attack of the National Food Distribution Task Force and the NGOs that assisted it during the pandemic.

He said Davis’ claim that there are no records on the task force’s spending is untrue.

“That could not be true,” he said.

“It could not be true. Just in terms of knowing how governments operate. If somebody makes a claim that they are having challenges finding some information, some document, that’s relative.”

Pintard, who served in Cabinet in the last administration, noted that he was “not involved in the intimate day-to-day operations” of the food program, but received briefings like other colleagues.

“Knowing the operation of government, that could not be correct,” he said.

“At the point of origin, you know where money was sent.”

Pintard said permanent secretaries in multiple ministries are in a position to answer some of the questions the government has.

He accused the prime minister of misleading Parliament on the program and sullying the reputation of the various NGOs.

On Wednesday, The Nassau Guardian reviewed extensive records that detailed 54,000 households that were helped by the food program.

Former National Food Distribution Task Force Chair Susan Larson said the database was turned over to the Ministry of Finance earlier this year and to the Department of Social Services last fall when the program ended.

The Nassau Guardian reviewed weekly reports by various NGOs that operated as a part of the program over the 70 weeks. A weekly report of disbursements detailed how monies received through the task force was spent.

But, during the mid-year budget, Davis said, “Notwithstanding the fact that the Ministry of Social Services has oversight of food distribution programs, neither the permanent secretary nor the director of Social Services were consulted on the design and implementation of the food distribution program.

“It would appear that none of the well established organizations were not involved either, such as the Red Cross, or the major churches, who have many years’ experience of food distribution, and would not have charged for doing so.

“Madam Speaker: There is a complete absence of records on the spending of the $53 million: no standardized reporting of results, and two entities, which received collectively over $15 million, have refused to respond to queries as to how the money was used.”

But, the Bahamas Red Cross was, for a brief time, assisting the food task force, as well as the Bahamas Christian Council.

Pintard said it was “irresponsible and damaging to the reputation of the organizations that have historically been supportive of successive administrations and whose members were playing a key role in helping residents who found themselves vulnerable because of the pandemic”.

He said, “So, to say you were unaware of who the beneficial recipients [were], was disingenuous because that program, while supervised by the Office of the Prime Minister, was done in conjunction with the Bahamas Christian Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“The government was sullying the name of various agencies that are indispensable to any efforts we are making to try and alleviate the suffering of the Bahamian people.”

An audit of the food program is underway.