Pintard rallies troops on GB

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard recently accused the Davis administration of neglecting the people of Grand Bahama and urged FNMs to do the work necessary for the party to form the next government of The Bahamas.

“We have an excellent opportunity to provide leadership where The Bahamas is a fair country and where we take care of all Bahamians because what we have now, this is not it,” Pintard told the crowd at Foster B. Pestina Hall, Pro Cathedral Christ the King on July 28.

The audience included FNM founding father Maurice Moore, FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, Deputy Chairman Heather Hunt, MP for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis, MP for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, President of the FNM’s GB Women’s Association Katherine Munnings, former MPs and senators.

“We have an opportunity to put in place a government that will give you a comprehensive plan on how to fight the symptoms of the social conditions that our people are under,” Pintard said.

Referring to the Davis administration’s handling of the country and its finances, he said, “The worst year of managing Dorian relief under the FNM is better than the best year under the Progressive Liberal Party.

“Home repairs are slower than it has been at any other point in the aftermath of the hurricane.”

Pintard accused the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of failing to stand up for the people of Grand Bahama, referencing the “public row” between the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Gold Rock Concrete, which resulted in the company closing its businesses on the island.

“When companies in Grand Bahama do not have confidence that the minister for Grand Bahama can speak on their behalf when they have issues with the GBPA, because they see that minister as an extension of the GBPA, then we have a problem,” he said.

Pintard claimed that challenges, particularly social issues, facing Grand Bahamians, are being ignored.

“If you are serious about leadership, you can’t drive past a series of dilapidated buildings, overgrown properties and hungry children, and not be moved with compassion,” he said.

Pintard continued, “You cannot see young men willing to risk their lives and their future guarding a (drug) shipment, running a shipment, stealing the shipment … You can’t past these circumstances without being moved to action, if you care enough.”

He said the FNM under his leadership will not hesitate to create shelters for the most vulnerable – women and children.

“It’s about constructing a social safety net, so that those that are falling through the cracks, we can say, ‘we ‘gat’ them,’” Pintard said.

“We are willing to work tirelessly to serve them with dignity, so that when they come for help, they don’t leave the ministry feeling dumped upon.”

The FNM leader called on the party faithful to start working now.

“Tonight, we are asking you to step up and be brave,” he said.

“We have an opportunity to do something different. Let us go back and work in our associations, knock on doors to build the numbers.

“Say to FNMs who weren’t with us in 2021, we welcome them back home. Tell them we are weaker without them; tell them we welcome them back home, no judgment.

“Let’s send a message as we go back into our constituencies. I am encouraging you to get our base excited once again to live up to the ideals of the Maurice Moore, Ken Russell, Naomi Wallace-Whitfield, David Thompson who took his last dime to help a family … that is the kind of spirit we need.”

Pintard added, “I am excited. I have no doubt in my mind come 2026 we will be the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

In his remarks, Thompson focused on the “non-activity” at Grand Bahama International Airport and the still unsold Grand Lucayan Resort.

“We haven’t heard a peep from them … didn’t they say months ago that work should have started by now? Have any of you seen this airport (work) happen yet,” he asked.

Thompson said he only has one question for the government: “How much dredging is in that new airport deal and who is going to benefit from that?”

He also pointed out that while the government held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new healthcare campus, no work has begun at the property.

Turning to the ongoing debate over the future of Freeport, Thompson stated, “Now, one thing we all agree on is we do not want the PLP to get their hands on the GBPA.

“We don’t want them to touch it, but here is what we do want; we want new shareholders, new leadership with a vision and resources to advance Freeport.

“We also want accountability and transparency in the GBPA. If you are going to make decisions for the people, you should be accountable to the people. We want the licensees to have a say in running Freeport and a working relationship between the government and the new GBPA.”

Thompson said Grand Bahama has the potential to be a leader and an economic hub for the northern region.

“So, come election, we must be focused on winning back this government in 2026,” he said. “We must be unified, focused on the prize and goal, and we must be strong.”

His declaration was met with applause and shouts of “no retreat, no surrender”.

FNM supporter Lyn Adams said she left the meeting encouraged and motivated by the speakers who included Cartwright and others.

“I know Mr. Pintard is a hardworking man,” Adams said.

“I’ve seen him and his team out and about in Marco City and other areas delivering food, material, and providing assistance where needed for Grand Bahamians.

“That is what caring and governance should be about, particularly when people are in need, and many Grand Bahamians are hurting right now. I don’t believe in giving handouts all the time, but when people are in a desperate situation, a little help can go a long way.

“But getting those people on their feet to help themselves and empowering them is what, I believe, is Mr. Pintard’s goal. So, yes, we must be united with one aim, to make The Bahamas a better place for all Bahamians.