Pintard says Munroe controversy not adequately addressed

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said Prime Minister Philip Davis has not adequately addressed recent controversy surrounding Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, who said earlier this month that a man who pleaded guilty to unlawful intercourse with a teenage girl was given too severe a sentence.

“The minister has lost the moral authority to administer law and order in the country, particularly since he refuses to back down, to retract those absolutely inappropriate statements,” Pintard said on Friday in an interview with Our News.

Last week, Davis, when questioned about the matter by reporters, said Munroe’s comments did not warrant a resignation from Cabinet.

Pintard said Munroe should retract his comments.

“It’s most disappointing that the prime minister has not insisted at a minimum that the minister retract his statements and come to the public and apologize,” he said.

“His private conversations with the prime minister are irrelevant to us. They are acting in their own political interest.”

Last week, Justin Pratt, 40, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient.

While many said Williams’ comments amounted to “victim-blaming”, Munroe disagreed.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that the girl consented to sexual intercourse, even though she was below the age of consent, which is 16 years old in The Bahamas.

The Sexual Offences Act provides that anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said that given that the typical sentence for rape is seven years, a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

His comments ignited fury in many circles and started a national discussion on the issue.

Some government officials have since publicly disagreed with Munroe’s commentary.

Pintard said Munroe’s comments sent the wrong message.

“What they are not doing … is getting the minister to appreciate that he has sent the wrong message to multiple constituencies, to minors, that the chief gatekeepers, persons in charge of law and order, are more sympathetic or come across as more sympathetic to the perpetrator than they do the victim,” he said.

“The second thing is he sends the wrong message to law enforcement. This is the time to increase our sensitivity to women and children who are being abused by sending the right message to any potential perpetrator.”