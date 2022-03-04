Pintard says opposition should be included in meetings on COVID

Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition Michael Pintard yesterday accused the government of “deliberately excluding” the opposition from meetings with health officials on COVID-19.

His comments came after the government announced plans to end the five-day COVID-19 test requirement for visitors to The Bahamas.

Pintard said the result of being kept in the dark on the advice of health experts is that he is not well-informed enough to provide feedback on changes to the rules.

“This administration is refusing to involve the opposition in the briefing by the [Emergency Operation Centre] EOC,” Pintard said.

“They have an obligation in our estimation.

“We certainly provided [it].

“It wasn’t a courtesy, but it was the sensible thing for the government to involve the official opposition when they are having discussions with the health professionals, so that we could all be privy to the data that is being made available to us.

“This government has failed to do so.

“So, when I hear pronouncements by this government in terms of what they intend to do as it relates to the management of COVID, we are not armed with the information and they are deliberately excluding us from being included in the briefing so we could know what the facts are.”

The relaxation in testing requirements comes as reported COVID case and hospitalization numbers continue to remain low after a record-breaking fourth wave believed to have been driven by the Omicron variant.

Masks

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that the government is consulting with health officials over the request from some resorts that fully vaccinated individuals be allowed to be mask-free on their properties.

Former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday that such a relaxation of the mask mandate would be “Russian roulette”.

“We do not have the level of vaccination in The Bahamas that many other jurisdictions have,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I think at this point, we ought to be guided by the advice of the [Pan American Health Organization] PAHO and [World Health Organization] WHO, who have made it very clear that we should be prudent and cautious as we roll back the protocols for COVID safety.

“We would all like to believe that this thing is over, but we have no evidence that it is. We don’t know if there is another variant or another wave coming.”

The FNM chairman said the elimination of masks outdoors could be a more reasonable step.

“In the absence of the all-clear, I think we have to continue the public health measures that make sense, that keep us safe, that keep our tourism product safe,” he said.

“If you want to start with eliminating the requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, that’s probably a reasonable approach.

“But certainly, to eliminate it indoors and in particular in resorts, I think you are playing Russian roulette.”