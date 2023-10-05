Pintard: Speech is recycled ideas

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard slammed the Speech from the Throne as “recycled ideas” while pledging to double down on attempts to get answers from the government on key issues such as immigration and matters surrounding the FTX fallout.

“What is worrisome about today is that we sat through 60 minutes of recycled ideas and initiatives by the Davis led administration,” said Pintard of the speech, which was read by Governor General Cynthia A. Pratt in Parliament Square.

“A conservative count of what they … accomplished over the last two years, reveals that at least 60 of the 87 promises and commitments made in the last Speech from the Throne were not accomplished.

“They added on top of the unrealized goals an additional 63 commitments, some of which, again, were old commitments. We are not confident that this administration, best known for ‘flossing’, for ‘flamming’ and living large, [is] even committed to those initiatives.

“Based on their track record, we found it amazing that the government failed to address several key issues that we … expected they would have talked about in this particular Speech from the Throne.

“We expected them to lay out a legislative agenda that will align with the challenges that the Bahamian people face and the solutions that they expect to put in place.

“They failed to do that. We expect that while the Speech from the Throne concentrates on legislative issues, it also signals the spirit of an administration, and what policy positions they will take, and what outcomes they hope to achieve. Those outcomes should be attached to several things.”

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s St. Barnabas headquarters on Market Street and Cordeaux Avenue, Pintard accused the government of squandering increased revenues that have come from the reopening of the Bahamian economy.

In the past, he accused the Davis administration of displaying contempt for the rule of law and the Bahamian people due to late reports on the country’s fiscal performance.

With regard to immigration matters, Pintard has accused the Davis administration of placing a higher value on loyalty to the PLP brand of politics than on good governance and ethical leadership.

Back in July, he told the house of Assembly of multiple immigration “violations”, and read into the record a Bahamas Immigration Department report that said the “minister” approved a work permit for someone on the restricted list a day after that individual was deported for “overstaying”.

“And so today, we serve notice that when we return to Parliament, the same issues that forced the government to prorogue the House are the issues we are going to start with,” he said yesterday.

“We have more than 60 questions related to immigration alone. We have questions about FTX. We ask the government to come clean with us on what role did FTX play in making any investments or proposals to this government to assist the government in its initiatives.

“What did the government give them or assure them off? Now we’re hearing all kinds of revelations that this administration is denying. So we’ll be addressing those issues when we return to the House. Every question we placed on the record in the very first sitting, we intend to put back on the public record. We will not relent with this administration.”

Pintard also criticized government for its failure to secure a buyer for the Grand Lucayan resort and its Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

“Also missing was any conversation about Grand Bahama and the challenges this economy faces on the eve of the election that this administration is going to be engaged in very shortly,” he said, referencing the bye-election that must soon take place following the death of West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe.

“No discussion about the failed hotel sale and their abysmal performance in Dorian relief. Our worst year while in office and addressing the Dorian concerns is better than their best year.”

Pintard also noted that the opposition chose not to attend the reception that followed the speech.

“We have been consistent in saying that this government does not know how to tighten its belt,” Pintard said.

“They will look for any opportunity to have a cocktail party, then a reception, and then afterwards they’ll have an after party. So we did not want today to be there eating. We came Over-the-Hill.”