Pintard suggests measures to fight crime

Amid concerns over the high level of violent crime in The Bahamas, particularly in New Providence, Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition, yesterday offered a range of recommendations to help address the problem.

“During the past several weeks, our country, in particular on the island of New Providence, has experienced an unusual increase in violent crimes – specifically, gun violence,” said Pintard in a letter to Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

“This increase is of deep concern to the members of the opposition and myself.”

Pintard’s recommendations were divided into operational, administrative and inter-sectoral measures to be taken in the short term and medium term.

Among the immediate operational steps, Pintard recommended increasing police presence in hotspots; deploying intelligence officers throughout inner-city communities and extending the neighborhood watch program to Over-the-Hill communities.

He also said efforts should be made to eliminate “the habitat where criminality flourishes” by getting rid of derelict cars, dilapidated houses, overgrown lots, and “gathering spots for known criminal enterprises”.

Pintard said more attention needs to be given to border protection and inspections, particularly of pleasure craft and private planes.

He also suggested that regional partnerships be used to conduct “undercover national security [operations] to infiltrate and dismantle organized gangs in the country”.

Pintard said drones should be used in a broader capacity and their deployment tied into the ShotSpotter system, which identifies gunshots in real time in communities where it has been set up.

He said this could improve “the ability to follow and trace traffic movements immediately after the system alerts that gunshots have been fired”.

Pintard also called for there to be increased and enhanced monitoring of people who are on bail, as well as for police to “reintroduce the element of surprise” and foot patrols in crime-ridden communities.

As it relates to immediate actions to be taken on the administrative side, Pintard recommended the careful management and allocation of resources required by the police force and defense force, “so that they can outperform the criminals they are presently competing with”.

He also called for efforts to be made to ensure morale among officers is high.

Pintard’s recommended immediate inter-sectoral measures included engaging faith-based organizations and other social partners to introduce anti-crime initiatives and empower existing ones.

He also called for the government to provide counseling for family and friends of murder and rape victims.

In the medium term, as it relates to administrative issues, Pintard recommended proper training “at the top” of the law enforcement agencies, a zero-tolerance approach to crime in communities and among law enforcement officers, and the refusal of political interference in the day-to-day operations of the agencies.

He called for enhanced enforcement of “vagrancy laws” and for new legislation to be created to discourage the formation of and membership in gangs.

Pintard’s medium-term inter-sectoral recommendations included a gun amnesty initiative and a reward system for information leading to securing illegal firearms and ammunition.

He called for the establishment of a non-partisan crime commission, which would have the autonomy to study the challenges The Bahamas is facing and make recommendations to address the issue.

Pintard also recommended that consultative committees be established in each police station for a divisional policing plan. He said the committees should include “a cross-section of members of the community”.

He also called for law enforcement to work with community-based partners to identify potential problems and existing feuds that could escalate into violent acts.

Pintard also called for employment, skills training, socialization and recreational programs that target people from ages 17 to 35 in inner-city communities, as well as the creation and enhancement of recreational spaces, parks and community centers.

He said the government should consider making participation in voluntary work mandatory for high school students.

“Government should solicit the full support of the church and other established youth organizations such as boys/girls clubs to assist with organized after-school activities for high school students,” he said.

He added, “Service clubs such as Rotary and Rotaract, Kiwanis and Kiwanis Youth, the Zonta Club and lodges and friendly societies should all develop mentorship programs targeted at boys and girls in every primary and middle school throughout the country.”

Pintard said correctional facilities should also have more rehabilitation programs and first-time offenders ought to be separated from the rest of the prison population.

He said efforts need to be strengthened to decrease backlogs in the court system and maintain the maximum number of courts functioning at capacity to ensure timely trials.

So far this year, there have been 34 murders recorded in The Bahamas — 18 in March alone.

Pintard’s letter came a day after Davis convened an “urgent conclave” with high-level stakeholders to address the “sharp increase in murders”.

In his statement on the crime conclave, the prime minister said there are no easy or quick fixes to the crime situation and it will require a multi-sectoral approach.

“However, we were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime,” he said, adding that he will soon say more on the matter.