Pintard wants ‘fairness’ in citizenship grants

Though the opposition’s bid to have established an immigration select committee in the House of Assembly was soundly defeated in February, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard is renewing that call, insisting that there is a critical need for greater transparency with respect to immigration matters, including citizenship grants.

Pintard said there is a need for such a committee tasked with ensuring that Bahamian citizenship is granted fairly and in a timely manner to deserving applicants.

He made the statement yesterday as he sought to keep alive the controversy that surrounded Minister of Immigration Keith Bell’s decision to swear in a mother and her children as citizens at their father’s funeral last month.

Bell has said that the decision to approve the applications was made by the Immigration Board (Cabinet) and as such the approvals were legally granted.

Yesterday, Pintard made a number of other claims against Bell in relation to his work as immigration minister, but provided no evidence to support his claims that Bell has acted inappropriately.

Still, the FNM leader insisted, “The establishment of a select committee on immigration is imperative to safeguarding the principles of fairness and efficiency. Composed of individuals of unimpeachable character, expertise, and independence, this committee will be entrusted with the critical task of conducting a thorough review of our immigration system.

“It will examine every aspect of the process, from application to submission to the final decision, ensuring that all procedures are followed meticulously, without any room for favoritism or political interference.”

He claimed public confidence has been shaken and serious questions have been raised about the fairness and integrity of the citizenship-granting process.

Pintard further claimed that Bell and the prime minister have refused to answer a series of questions the opposition and others have raised about the process by which a number of critical decisions have been made in immigration-related matters.

“Their refusal to give an account continues to undermine the work of the government and must not go unchecked,” he charged.

In February, when Progressive Liberal Party MPs voted against the resolution brought by the opposition for the establishment of a select committee on immigration, Prime Minister Philip Davis informed the opposition that now is not the time for reports on immigration, but action.

“I would like to think it was a genuine view of the opposition that a select committee would be an answer to resolving the issues that face us on irregular migration,” Davis said.

“They are entitled to have that view, but we think that, on our side, we are sufficiently satisfied that the appointment of a select committee to look into these matters again continues to kick the can down the road and would not bring the results that we think we can do by what we have been doing as we have demonstrated.”

The prime minister added that the committee is “an unnecessary tool to engage in at this time”.

“It will only distract members of my team from the parliamentary business that they are engaged in,” he said.

The government has also promised to bring a bill to address citizenship matters. It seeks to effect gender equality in such matters through legislative means as opposed to constitutional change, which would require a referendum.

When asked last week about the status of the citizenship bill, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said it is being worked on and had not yet gone before Cabinet.