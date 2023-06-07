Pintard wants more answers on NIB hike

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard said last night that the prime minister must provide the specifics surrounding the decision to increase the rate for the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced last night, ahead of his budget speech today, that the NIB rate will increase next July. He did not reveal the amount of the increase.

“The prime minister is duty-bound to provide the details of the state of NIB, the specific interventions they plan to make, and the evidence that is guiding their decisions,” Pintard said in a statement.

“No doubt they have already decided on the rate and the measures required to secure and sustain the fund; the prime minister can save us all the trouble and be transparent in sharing the details.

How can Bahamians prepare as the prime minister suggested without knowing what rate to prepare for?”

In response to Pintard, Davis issued a second statement yesterday, suggesting that the FNM leader is out of his depth on the issue of NIB.

“We stand by our decision as a responsible and proactive measure to secure the financial future of the NIB,” Davis said.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction but a carefully planned and sound approach by the government.”

He added, “Under my leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), we are taking the bold steps necessary to secure the financial health of the NIB, in line with our commitment to serving the Bahamian people.

“The PLP built NIB, and now the PLP will save NIB. When the Free National Movement had the chance to correct the problem, they failed.

“Now, the Progressive Liberal Party will govern and lead as we were elected to do. The FNM was the same party that opposed NIB and now pretends to care.”

Pintard said it is unclear what the state of NIB will be one year from now and “how much more Bahamians will be required to pay because of this administration’s failure to address this crucial issue head-on”.

“The only thing that is clear to Bahamians now is that more tax pain is coming – even as our hard-earned tax dollars are squandered on pet projects, consultancies, excessive travel, expensive public relations, far too many receptions and ceremonies, over-budgeted capital projects, and other matters that will come to light in the months ahead,” Pintard said.

NIB has only had one increase in its near 50 year history. In 2010 the rate was increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent.

“We hope that a full year’s advance notice will allow all impacted the time to plan to accommodate the increase,” Davis said in his initial statement.

“The challenges the NIB faces are not unique to our country; indeed, they are being experienced by social security systems around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, changing demographics, and the realities reflected in actuarial tables have forced us, like many others, to rethink how we operate.”

The “Eleventh actuarial valuation of The National Insurance Board of The Bahamas as of 31 December 2018”, completed by the International Labour Organization, said NIB would have to increase its contribution rate by two percentage points in July 2022 and continue increases every two years until 2036 to ensure its financial sustainability.