Pintard: We were wrong not to report COVID spending

As he called for the Davis administration to disclose information on the contracts it has issued since being elected, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard on Friday admitted that the Minnis administration was wrong for failing to report all of its spending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pintard made the comment during the last night of the FNM’s convention.

He asked the government to meet its obligation under the Public Procurement Act, even if there is an intention to change it.

“Until the law has changed, they have an obligation to follow up,” he said.

“And, so, they have decided that the FNM did not report as it ought to have all of the COVID spending.

“So, when you ask me that question, that’s a simple issue. We had an obligation; we should do it. That’s simple.

“We were wrong. We should have done it. No problems. Now, you have an obligation to report all of the contracts that have been issued since you came to government and that law was enforced. Why are you not reporting?”

The Public Procurement Act, which was enacted last September, mandates that the government publish details of approved contracts and procurement activities valued over $25,000 no more than 60 days following the award of the contracts.

The Minnis administration had been criticized for delaying the coming into force of the act.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), in its pre-election plan, promised a new Procurement Act.

On the issue of procurement, the Minnis administration had defended its failure to adhere to the emergency regulations with respect to the publication of procurement information.

Regulation 12(1) of the governor general’s emergency regulations granted the prime minister as competent authority the power to waive public procurement rules.

It stated: “In the interest of protecting the public safety and health, the competent authority, in consultation with the minister of finance, may waive the application of any rules or law governing the procurement of goods and services.

Regulation 12(2) stated: “The minister of finance shall within six weeks of the expiration of the proclamation of emergency, lay a report before the House of Assembly detailing the total expenditure of the goods and services procured; the suppliers of the goods and services; the reasons for the use of the suppliers of the goods and the providers of the services.”

Despite the state of emergency expiring several times, the Minnis administration failed to report.

Last February, then-Attorney General Carl Bethel went on the defensive on this point after criticism from the then-opposition PLP.

Bethel asserted that the regulation governing the waiving of procurement rules called for an order by the competent authority to be made, and since the competent authority had not issued an order to waive procurement rules, he had no legal obligation to lay the report called for by the regulation.

Last August, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper also said the government’s failure to report on the state of its fiscal affairs prior to the general election was in breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The act, which was passed in 2018 and considered a priority legislation for the Minnis administration, requires that there is a pre-election economic and fiscal update no earlier than 30 working days and no later than 20 workings before polling day of any general election.

Cooper said the Minnis administration was only operating under the pretense of wanting fiscal transparency. The report was eventually published.

As he criticized the Davis administration for failing to report on all contracts it entered, Pintard on Friday claimed this failure is part of a larger issue.

He pointed to Prime Minister Philip Davis’ statement several weeks ago that he broke quarantine.

He also pointed to the controversy that had surrounded the Christmas Carnival, which was already set up when the government announced it will not be allowed to open.

“And the brazenness is, ‘We’re not reporting. What are you going to do?’” Pintard said.

“It is a pattern of behavior, refusal to comply with the law. That’s why folks could leave quarantine. That’s why there could be three different versions of a story on the same subject.”

Pintard added, “All we want is straight talk. Let’s keep it real.

“The carnival came. To date, we have not gotten the full explanation. Now, I believe there are too many critical issues in the country to be bogged down with a carnival, but what is important is to have a clear, transparent answer about how it came, who was responsible, what protocols were not followed, because it’s a carnival with some playthings today [and] it’s an armed shipment or something toxic tomorrow.”

Regarding the prime minister’s revelation that he broke quarantine, the Office of the Prime Minister insisted that there was no violation of the law.