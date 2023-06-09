Pitbull unleashed on Atlantis

Whichever moniker you prefer to use in reference to Grammy Award-winning American superstar, entrepreneur, and education advocate, Armando Christian Pérez – whether it’s Pitbull or Mr. 305 or Mr. Worldwide – he brought them all to the stage and lived up to every one of the names and then some during his first public show in The Bahamas, which was a turn on the Atlantis stage during the resort’s most recent Music Making Waves concert.

Pitbull absolutely brought the house down!

From his first step onto the stage for his 90-minute set, backed by a six-piece band, Pitbull brought the show to the sold-out Imperial Ballroom experience which proved to be standing room only, as literally no one sat down from the start through to the finish.

Pitbull literally brought the party!

It was definitely a show for the ages, from the pyrotechnics and stage set up, to the dancers. It was a visually stunning experience which perfectly framed Pitbull’s energy.

And Mr. Worldwide’s fans were not disappointed as he ran through hit after hit in English and Spanish.

Living up to the Pitbull moniker, his stage presence was aggressive, but fun and smooth.

The pit bull breed has “great tenacity” and is known for doing things they put their mind to, and this was evidenced in Pitbull sharing snippets of his life between songs. He spoke of having not graduated, but took time to acknowledge a high school teacher who inspired him and changed his life because she believed in him. He recognized that teacher Hope Martinez with a picture during the show.

An education advocate, Pitbull also spoke to the thousands of students across charter schools in the United States and Cuba at his SLAM! (Sports Leadership, Arts and Management) Foundation schools – in underrepresented communities. He spoke to possibly seeing one of his schools open in The Bahamas.

Prior to his Atlantis performance, he took questions from The Nassau Guardian. He said: “I always say the next arena is my legacy – education. Setting up SLAM! Schools around the world is our future goal. Life is all about moving forward, but also about what you leave behind. I want to leave schools – meaning education.”

SLAM! Is a non-profit educational organization supporting the expansion of K-12 tuition free, public charter schools.

“We truly believe that no student should ever have to pay for an education. That’s why there are SLAM! schools set up today.”

He also uses his fame to make a difference in the lives of others.

Mr. Worldwide spoke to his fans during his performance about using social media for malicious intent. He said it’s easy to criticize someone when you type something, but hard to criticize to someone’s face.

During the show he also encouraged fans to always remember that they won’t always be down if they find themselves in that situation – a situation he said he knew all too well. He reminded them that things can always turn around.

“We may all know how much banked money we get in a bank account – it could go up, it could go down. Half my life #!@*&%

I’ve been broke as #!@*&% – it was down, brought it up, it went down, brought it up. I knew where I was going.”

The man who invites disruption on a global scale also urged his fans to not allow social media to be the thief of their time.

“In this time account, you don’t know where it’s going – you don’t know when it’s up, you don’t know when it’s down. So, what you gatta do is you gat to appreciate. They can rob you of your day, and they can rob you of your privacy, but don’t let them rob you of your time. So especially to the kids and the youth and the jitterbugs – appreciate every second and every minute, every hour and every day, every week and every month … every year. And live life – don’t let life live you.”

In response to questions from The Nassau Guardian, Pitbull said the harder he works, the luckier he gets.

“I take advantage of all opportunities that come my way. I’ve been fortunate to travel around the world and bring people together through the universal language – music.”

His advice to anyone looking to be successful is to put in the work, but to also have a vision about where they want to go.

“As I always say, short steps – long vision.”

He has a lot on the books for 2023 including a new “Spanlgish” album called “Trackhouse” named after Trackhouse Racing – a NASCAR racing venture of Pitbull and Justin Marks.

“Trackhouse” is expected to drop in the fall.

Pitbull, along with other two other hitmakers, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced a mega arena tour – North America Trilogy Tour – set for the fall. The tour is scheduled to kick off October 14.

“It’s going to be an exciting rest of the year,” said Pitbull.

No stranger to The Bahamas, Pitbull said it was an honor for him to perform at the Atlantis Music Making Waves Concert Series.

“It’s one of our first public shows in The Bahamas. The Bahamas is a very special place for me,” he said.

He filmed “Timber” music video in Staniel Cay, Exuma.

Pitbull who has an impressive career in music history, told The Nassau Guardian as a Cuban-American one of his dreams has been to record with the late singer/actress Úrsula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso who was known as Celia Cruz who was known for the catchphrase “Azucar!” (“Sugar!”).

Pitbull told The Nassau Guardian he has been working with Cruz’s estate about collaborating.