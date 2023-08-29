Plan for renewable energy initiatives

Discussions aimed at formulating a plan to develop renewable energy projects continued on Grand Bahama last week after the government of The Bahamas signed an agreement with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), that the government said will reaffirm its Blueprint for Change goal of “a minimum reliance on renewable energy of 30 percent by 2030”.

The Integrated Resource and Resilience Plan (IRRP), funded by the Inter-American Development Bank, as a part of its renewable energy initiative, is a five-year energy use variation plan for The Bahamas.

The contract signing took place on August 22, 2023 at the Ministry of Finance, and discussions involved stakeholders on Grand Bahama.

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency is an institution established by CARICOM in 2018 to assist member states in developing and streamlining energy efficiency and renewable energy policies, programs, and frameworks for sustainability.