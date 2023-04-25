Plan to hike water rate faces pushback

Grand Bahamians, particularly business owners whose operations require above average daily water usage, are concerned that an increase in their water bills will negatively impact their businesses.

“We do not and will not support any type of increase as it relates to the Grand Bahama Utility Company customers,” Castaways Resort and Suites Manager Vernon Grant declared.

Earlier this month, the Grand Bahama Utility Company (GBUC), which is owned by the Port Group, applied to the Regulatory Committee of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), for a rate adjustment to be effective May 1, 2023.

“A rate increase at this time will affect our bottom line, not in a favorable way, and the final end result, we will have to pass the cost onto our guests,” Grant said.

He noted that the resort has not increased rates or taxes in the past several years due to the pandemic and low occupancy being experienced on Grand Bahama.

“So, while we may do what we can to marginalize the cost of operations, we cannot absorb a hike without passing it on to our domestic and international customers. Therefore, we urge the authorities to reconsider any increase they may have on the table for Grand Bahama,” Grant said.

The utility company said 40 percent of its customers use less than 2,000 gallons of water per month, are value-added tax (VAT)-exempted, and will see no increase in their water bill.

Tier 2 of the rate scheme is 2,001-10,000 gallons per month, which the utility said 47 percent of its customers fall into. They will see the cost increase by $1.27 per thousand gallons. That means an average monthly bill of $36.29 up from $28.13.

Eight percent of customers fall into Tier 3 and would see their average monthly bills increase from $71.42 to $92.14; while five percent of customers fall into Tier 4, and would see their average monthly bills increase from $432.93 to $558.67.

Tier 3 water usage is 10,001 to 20,000 gallons per month and Tier 4 is more than 20,000 gallons.

“I am not certain how much more increases I can take,” said Miriam Farrington, who has operated her small restaurant in Eight Mile Rock for the past eight years.

“It has been a struggle to remain open.”

Farrington said she understands that GBUC has to operate its business just as any other business owner.

But she said, “This load on small and medium-sized businesses is becoming too much to handle for us to survive.

“And now, with inflation, prices going up every day and now this … what do they expect us to do?”

Manager of Da Rock Wash and Fold Wash House in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Shardley Brown, is breathing a sigh of relief, as the proposed increase will not adversely impact their operation.

“Thankfully, we have a well, so the increase will not affect us,” Brown said.

The recently opened wash house not only caters to customers in the immediate Pinedale area, but residents in surrounding communities.

Brown said that when opening the business, she took into consideration that there will be a lot of traffic in the wash house with Eight Mile Rock being the largest settlement.

“I believe we are one of about four wash houses from Hepburn Town to Sea Grape, and that and the high cost of operating played a role in us deciding to get a well instead of city water,” she said.

“With the proposed rate increase pending, I think it was the best decision.”

While a majority of homeowners may not be impacted by the increase, Wendy Williams, of Coral Reef Subdivision, believes it may trickle down in the long term.

“How it is explained, the water company managers are saying that if you don’t use a certain amount of water, then your bill won’t be affected. But I don’t trust that,” Williams said.

Grand Bahama News reached out to a number of restaurant owners in Central Freeport, who said they did not want to comment on record, but agreed that the increase may result in a hike in prices at their establishments.

They said that is something they do not want to do, as the island’s economy has been struggling to rebound for more than two decades.

Meanwhile, East Grand Bahama member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson continues to call on the government to step in and “participate in the process”.

Thompson argues that the process will not be fair to Grand Bahama residents because both entities fall under the same ownership.

“The government must sit with the GBPA to determine a process that is truly fair and independent,” Thompson said. “The process will not be fair or transparent if left to themselves to make a decision.”

Grand Bahama News contacted GBUC Chief Operating Officer Philcher Grant-Adderley for a response to Thompson’s claims, however, she referred to the company’s press release which read, “There is no denying that Dorian had a long-lasting impact – not only on our infrastructure, but most critically, on our freshwater lens.

“Our biggest wellfield, W6, was inundated with over 20 feet of seawater for three days and the consequences to the fresh water supply were devastating. In total, GBUC has suffered over $15 million in losses as a result of Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.”

The release said that GBUC added 75 new wells to its system and restored potability to 70 percent of the island by July 2020, but discovered that one of the major aquifers serving the island was not going to provide usable water for many years.

“After comprehensive hydrological and geotechnical surveys with local teams, the international scientific community, and NGOs, it was determined that the rate of recovery of the W6 aquifer would most likely not return to potable standard in this generation.

“We made the decision to invest in a $5 million, three-million-gallon per day mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) system that enabled us to return full potability to the island in December 2021.”

The GBPA, which regulates the utility, said there will be a thorough review of the application and that it will provide a decision to GBUC no later than May 1, 2023.

While there was no indication that in-person consultation with residents will be held, GBPA said the rate proposal was placed on its website with a section where consumers can share their feedback.