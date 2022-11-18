News

Plane crash lands at LPIA; no
injuries

The Nassau Guardian November 18, 2022
24 Less than a minute

A plane crashed while trying to land at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) yesterday afternoon, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) said.

The authority said the Embraer E1100 aircraft was en route from Haiti with 20 people on board. No one was reported to have suffered any injuries.

The plane experienced landing gear issues, it said.

“… Upon landing at LPIA, the aircraft nose gear collapsed resulting in a runway excursion taking place,” AAIA said.

The authority is investigating the incident. 

