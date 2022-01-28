Plans in motion for six Potter’s Cay stalls lost in fire to be rebuilt

The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs plans to rebuild six stalls at Potter’s Cay Dock that were razed by fired in April, with the anticipation that the rebuilt stalls will become models for the other stalls under the bridge, the ministry revealed in a press statement.

Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said late last year that money was allocated for the vendors to begin to rebuild their stalls, but that the money would not be enough for a complete build-out. Now the six vendors can look forward to completed stalls.

According to the statement, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting presented the plans for the stalls to union executives from the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU), Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU), Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU), the General Workers Union, Bahamas Hotels Managerial Association and the Bahamas Dock and Allied Vendors Association, during a meeting to discuss public markets and the reconstruction of the six stalls.

During the previous Progressive Liberal Party government, it presented grandiose plans for Potter’s Cay Dock that included the demolition and reconstruction of all of the stands. However, those plans had to be shelved because there was no money for the project.

The statement explained that the groups also addressed the reorganization and redevelopment of Arawak Cay, also known as the Fish Fry, as well as the Montagu Ramp.

It added that there is also an interest in placing the Blue Hill Road Market under the umbrella of the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs.

Sweeting said the groups along with his ministry are in agreement that solutions need to be provided for the mentioned public markets.

“The ongoing efforts to restore normalcy is finally coming to fruition. We completed a successful meeting with Trade Union Congress representatives to ensure that we are in agreement on the way forward to rebuild, restore and revitalize the public markets,” said Sweeting.

“My ministry is pleased to facilitate these discussions and we look forward to providing solutions to the existing challenges together.”

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said he is pleased with Sweeting’s response to these issues.

“The minister indicated that within a short period he would get back to us and we anticipate a very positive relationship,” he said.

“The minister has given us his commitment and we will be able to review the plan, and I think the workers and the vendors at Potter’s Cay Dock are going to be extremely happy. We are going to work closely with the minister to ensure that this becomes a reality.”