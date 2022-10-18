Pleas to extend SERZ

With the government yet to announce its decision on whether the special economic recovery zone (SERZ) will be extended beyond the December 31, 2022, expiration date, Grand Bahama residents and vendors have strong views on the need for the tax-free concessions.

Businessman and political activist, C. Allen Johnson, believes SERZ should be extended for another five years.

“There are still many home and business owners that are in need of the tax-free concessions because they did not have the resource to rebuild at the time due to the pandemic hitting a mere six months after the storm,” said Johnson.

SERZ came into effect July 2021, after Hurricane Dorian left behind a trail of death and destruction on Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Both islands, along with Sweetings Cay, Deep Water Cay and Water Cay, were designated SERZ by the Minnis administration to assist residents impacted by the storm with their repair and rebuilding efforts.

The concession not only allowed for tax-free purchases locally, but also the importation of appliances, equipment, furnishings, goods, building materials, and vehicles.

Initially, the allowance was to last five months – from July to December 2021 – however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government extended the period to December 2022.

Johnson acknowledged that the primary concern for the government is the loss of revenue.

“Anyone can walk into a store without any proof of identification or of damage and make a claim,” he said.

“I support the extension and suggest that the government utilize technology to limit the [financial] exposure it would incur.”

Johnson suggested that a manual or technical method could be implemented and that persons still making repairs or rebuilding could be given numbered coupons to make their necessary purchases.

“For example, each resident who comes forward identifying their home was damaged, must provide proof and a list of items needed for the restoration. The list would include – stove, refrigerator, roofing material, plumbing fixtures, doors, furnishing and more.

“There doesn’t necessarily need to be a price, but there must be a quantity.”

Johnson said the relevant agencies would record the applications and coupons issued.

“So, when the homeowner needs to purchase an item for repairs, they would give up one of the coupons that is digitally numbered,” he said.

“The business receiving the coupon would then be required to report the purchase to inland revenue.

“If the items are being imported, the coupons will be given to customs upon arrival for recording. So, if an individual already used a coupon for roofing materials, they cannot go back to the vendor and say they need roofing items.

“A check would be made of the records, and it will be determined that the coupon was redeemed.”

Johnson believes this method would lessen the financial burden on the government, as the anticipated impact on revenue would be known in advance.

The Bahamas has lost more than $4.2 billion over the past seven years because of hydrometeorological events, namely Hurricanes Joaquin, Matthew, Irma and Dorian, according to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in its damage and loss assessments (DaLA) synthesis.

The report measured the economic, social, and environmental impact of those storms, and noted that over the past decade, The Bahamas has experienced more intense hurricanes, with all of the four being Category 4 or 5 in strength.

The damage tallies were: $119.6 million for Hurricane Joaquin, $580.3 million for Hurricane Matthew, $130.8 million for Hurricane Irma and $3.4 billion for Hurricane Dorian.

The DaLA was released ahead of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends November 30.

Dorian survivor, Shervin Tate, said that for 90 percent of home and business owners in East End, the extension is not wanted, but needed.

“There are residents that have yet to benefit from the tax-free exemptions,” Tate said.

“Many of the people that suffered losses did not have funds readily available to rebuild after Dorian. Then, the pandemic hit, and East Enders suffered another economic blow. So, persons are just now recovering financially and trying to make ends meet.”

Tate noted that while a few homeowners have been able to make repairs and NGOs have constructed new homes, there is still much more to be done.

“Persons need bathroom fixtures, plumbing work, kitchen appliances, sewage tanks and more,” he said.

“My 85-year-old father is still waiting for assistance to get back into his home on Sweeting’s Cay. So, yes, I think it should be extended, but for persons who are still rebuilding.”

He said there should be some oversight.

“Authorities should get a list of those who have not been helped or didn’t have funds to access right away and allow that exemption to continue for them until their rebuilding is completed,” Tate suggested.

Grand Bahama News reached out to Kelly’s, one of the island’s largest building materials suppliers.

“Kelly’s has supported the rebuilding efforts since September 2019,” said Lynne Fraino, communications and human resources manager.

“The main objective of the SERZ order is to assist residents in the recovery zones to rebuild post-Hurricane Dorian. We trust that the government will continue to closely assess the needs of Grand Bahamians and Abaconians and will ensure those individuals who are still actively rebuilding receive the support they need.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard urged the government to extend the SERZ concessions.

“As we all know, Hurricane Dorian was a renowned catastrophic event, which decimated the second and third largest economies of the country,” he said.

“It is, therefore, our considered view that the government must do all within its powers to assist the recovery of these economies. As such, we call upon the Davis administration to extend the order for at least another year, so that Bahamians and their businesses might have a fighting chance to recover.”

Pintard noted multiple factors have hindered the recovery of the worst-damaged areas.

“The lingering effects of Dorian, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine make it all the more difficult for struggling Abaconians and Grand Bahamian families to rebuild their lives in the current economic climate,” he said.