PLP a govt of PR, former PM says

Although it is enjoying positive reviews by Bahamians so far, the Davis administration has been mainly focused on good public relations since coming to office last September, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said.

Aside from reducing value-added tax (VAT) from 12 percent to 10 percent, the administration has not done anything major and has been reluctant to make any decisions it sees as controversial, including whether to increase the National Insurance Board (NIB) contribution rate, he said.

“They have, since they’ve been in office, put on a first-class show of public relations,” said Ingraham, who was a guest on the Guardian Talk Radio show “Z Live: Off the Record” with host Zhivargo Laing on Friday.

“I envy them. I could never produce such a show when I was in office. The public is very happy that the FNM government is gone because they really wanted the FNM out.

“So, the public is willing to excuse many things that the present government is doing because they are happy to say, ‘Well, at least they ain’t there now.’

“But as time goes on, they will be judged by the public as we all have been up to now.”

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis led the Free National Movement (FNM) to a crushing defeat last September. The party only won seven of the 39 seats in Parliament.

Speaking of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), Ingraham said, “They have not done anything major since they came in except that they reduced VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent and put it on breadbasket items.

“They were able to get away with that. The public accepts that 10 percent is better than 12 even though it is costing lots of money for lots of people who can’t afford it.

“But generally speaking, they are getting a good review by the population so far. But that’s on the surface. I expect that not long from now they will be held accountable for their actions or inactions just like everybody else.

“What I do know is that they have been very reluctant to make decisions about anything that is possibly controversial. Well, you know you can only push that back so far.

“Right now, they have their finger up there as the wind is blowing and they back down or they move forward.”

Laing, who served in Ingraham’s Cabinet, pointed to the recent public conversation surrounding a potential increase in the NIB contribution rate and calls for the administration to finally address the marital rape issue.

On NIB, Ingraham said, “They are not going anywhere. NIB is not going anywhere. The government has to make a decision on it.”

The 11th actuarial review of NIB recommends the contribution rate be increased immediately, noting that on the current path, NIB’s reserve for the Pensions Branch will be exhausted in 2028.

The report noted that a significant increase in the contribution rate from 9.8 percent to 16.9 percent will be required to pay the full benefits in 2029.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has said his administration hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to increase the contribution rate.

Ingraham, a former leader of the FNM, appeared on Laing’s show as part of the FNM’s observation of the 30th anniversary of its 1992 election victory.

It was the first time the party won a general election and it was under Ingraham’s leadership.

Ingraham said he was proud that he was able to repair the country’s reputation, increase jobs, expand services and utilities in the Family Islands, and bring more development and investment to The Bahamas during his time as prime minister.

He said he recently visited Inagua and was surprised to find that there was no doctor stationed on the island.

He said these are the kinds of issues the government must address.

“We built a wonderful mini hospital up there and then they told me that there was no doctor there,” he said.

“So, it is that kind of thing the government needs to take account of and try to ensure that the public gets the services they require and deserve. Public relations can only do so much.

“The other thing is there is clearly a scarcity of money.

“Many people are complaining who can’t get paid or what have you, etc. The government is not acting like there is a financial difficulty or challenge. That, too, will catch up with them soon I suspect.”

Ingraham was first elected to Parliament in 1977 as the MP for North Abaco as part of the PLP.

In 1985, he was expelled from the party and later ran as an independent candidate before joining the FNM.

He served as prime minister in three non-consecutive terms, 1992, 1997 and 2007.

After the party’s defeat in 2012, Ingraham resigned his seat and went into political retirement.