PLP reimburses govt for Bermuda flight

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) last night made public pictures of a check and a receipt showing that it reimbursed the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and, ultimately, the Public Treasury for Prime Minister Philip Davis’ flight to Bermuda where he addressed a political convention.

Davis and a delegation of PLP and government officials went to Bermuda last Wednesday and returned Thursday.

The receipt is dated October 21, the day after the prime minister and his delegation came back.

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Director of Communications Latrae Rahming said on Friday that the PLP paid for the trip, but at no point did he say OPM paid for it and had been or would be reimbursed by the party.

Rahming told reporters at an OPM press conference, “Insofar as the Bermuda trip, that cost was covered by the Progressive Liberal Party and all questions pertaining to that trip can be deferred to the organization.”

Non-government officials who are members of the PLP accompanied the prime minister, as well as Cabinet members and bureaucrats.

The prime minister spoke during the convention of Bermuda’s ruling Progressive Labour Party.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, who is also the chairman of the PLP and accompanied the prime minister on the trip, told supporters in a message Friday that it was a standard official visit to another country, with Prime Minister Davis traveling there at the invitation of Bermuda Premier David Burt, who is also the president of Bermuda’s PLP.



Pictures of a check showing that the PLP reimbursed the Office of the Prime Minister and ultimately, the Public Treasury for Prime Minister Philip Davis’ recent flight to Bermuda.

“The standard procedure is for most, if not all, flights of the prime minister to be arranged through the Office of the Prime Minister,” Mitchell said.

“When the settlement of expenses is done, there is a reckoning between personal expenses and public expenses. That procedure was followed in this case and there is nothing unusual about it.”

In a statement last night, the PLP said it will share any additional documents regarding reconciliation of costs.

“The Progressive Liberal Party wishes to make public the payment from the party for the leader’s recent one-night trip to Bermuda,” the PLP said.

“The Progressive Liberal Party will continue to share records of the reconciliation of any additional associated costs and payments.”

The check, drawn from a FirstCaribbean International Bank account, was in the amount of $24,750.

The remitter was named as the Progressive Liberal Party.

The receipt was from the Office of the Prime Minister.

It said, “Received from: Progressive Liberal Party (Jerome Fitzgerald) Twenty-Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars … being reimbursement of funds for plane chartered to Hamilton, Bermuda during the period 19th-20th October, 2022.”

Fitzgerald, a former minister of education and member of Parliament for Marathon, is the senior policy advisor and head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The delegation also included Rahming; former Prime Minister Perry Christie; PLP Secretary General Barbara Cartwright; PLP member Telia Saunders; Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis; Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda; Parliamentary Secretary Leon Lundy; PLP Senators Barry Griffin and Quinton Lightbourne; OPM Policy Advisor Kevin Simmons; OPM Permanent Secretary Creswell Sturrup and their aides.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Rahming confirmed that the delegation traveled to Bermuda via Western Air and said the flight had been grounded, a claim Western Air denied on Monday.

On Monday, Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard raised a series of questions about the Bermuda trip.

“Like many Bahamians, including the press, we are unclear on whether the government or the PLP paid for this trip,” Pintard said.

“There is a definite conflict in the story told by the Office of the Prime Minister and the chairman of the PLP in terms of who paid. It is customary that official trips [of] a sitting prime minister and civil servants would be paid for by the government when they are acting in their official capacity.

“Why would a political organization organize and finance an official overseas trip by a sitting prime minister that also included paid public servants? The OPM story and the PLP chairman story can’t both be true. Did the government pay for the party officials who accompanied the prime minister?”