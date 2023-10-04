PLPs pay tribute to Wilchcombe 

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was all Obie Wilchcombe knew, and the political organization he loved with all his heart because he understood what the party means to the people of The Bahamas, his lifelong friend Glenys Hanna-Martin said at PLP headquarters in New Providence last night as PLPs paid tribute to the late West Grand Bahama and Bimini member of Parliament, who died unexpectedly on September 25.

“The PLP was at the core of all that Obie did in his life. The PLP was his life,” said Hanna-Martin, the minister of education and MP for Englerston, who nominated Wilchcombe for Queen’s College Student Council president when they were in high school there five decades ago, and whose friendship with him matured and endured through joyous and disappointing times.

“He had the gift of mobilizing and centralizing a cadre of loyal people and he never forgot the people.”

Hanna-Martin said Wilchcombe was an “amazing and extraordinary Bahamian patriot”.

“His selflessness, his courage, his commitment, his consistency, his tenacity, his humility, his authenticity, his love manifested a remarkable fidelity to the philosophical tenets of our party,” she said, adding that Wilchcombe viewed the PLP as the hope of the Bahamian people.

She noted, too, “He was an exceptional friend and trusted confidant. To say that I am grateful for him would be a gross understatement of my sentiments.”

Wilchcombe represented the Grand Bahama constituency from 2002 to 2017.

“He was back in 2021, a victory I believe was most meaningful to him because his comeback had to be so hard fought for,” Hanna-Martin said.

She said Wilchcombe understood the meaning, the definition, the true essence and the crucial importance of the PLP.

“He knew that it was this Progressive Liberal Party that was the catalyst for the liberation of a groaning and oppressed people,” Hanna-Martin said.

“He knew that this party was born in the fight for human dignity, in the struggle for justice and that it was in its organizational DNA to [be the champions] for the Bahamian people.

“He understood that this Progressive Liberal Party is an activated political force whose mission unfolds every day and never ends and whose work is never done until we wipe every tear from every eye.

“It is not a cliché nor empty rhetoric. This is at the core of the PLP. It is ironic that in his last two years of life, he was literally, and with great momentum, carrying out the mandate of wiping tears from the eyes of Bahamians everywhere.”

When he died in office, Wilchcombe was the minister of social services, information and broadcasting. He is the only minister with portfolio to die in office in an independent Bahamas.

Wilchcombe also served as minister of tourism during the two terms of a Christie administration (2002-2007 and 2012-2017).

Speaking at the PLP memorial last night, former Prime Minister Perry Christie said, “I verily believe that when students or academics examine the period that he was minister of tourism, in the full light of the history of this country, they are going to see that Obie Wilchcombe was defining, that he made a significant impact and that for generations he set up a regime, a tourism product that will continue to be the leading economic generator in our country.”

As he often does in these moments, Christie reminded, “We are here for a season.”

He said, “My brother, I thought, and I often said to you that one day you will have the privilege of eulogizing me. Never did I dream that I would have the biggest privilege of speaking in tribute to you.”

Wilchcombe died at 64. Christie turned 80 in August.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, the current minister of tourism and MP for Exumas and Ragged Island, also praised Wilchcombe for his accomplishments as tourism minister.

“Clearly his time in journalism and his tenure as an MP made him seasoned, affable, quick-witted, and extremely well spoken; a standout orator and comfortable communicating in any occasion,” Cooper said.

“In the wake of his passing, staff at every level of the Ministry of Tourism have spoken to me about how endearing he was…Obie played an important role in shaping our nation’s tourism industry, particularly regarding sports tourism…and he made his mark not only in our nation, but throughout the Caribbean, serving as chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization twice…”

He said Wilchcombe was “driven by a passion to share our paradise with the world”.

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell, the Fox Hill MP and minister of foreign affairs, said Wilchcombe was “vibrant, encouraging, supportive and a leading light that has suddenly gone out.”

He said Wilchcombe’s was a life well lived.

Mitchell, who is six years older than Wilchcombe was, and who in the 1970s was director of news and public affairs at ZNS, found that Wilchcombe’s talents were being under utilized at the Broadcasting Corporation’s Northern Service. Mitchell brought the young broadcaster back to ZNS Nassau.

“He served with distinction and ultimately became director of news himself and assistant general manager,” he noted last night.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Philip Davis said, “There are times when the weight of grief feels like an anchor, heavy and unforgiving. Today, we are gathered under its shadow, and I find myself stepping into it not just as your prime minister but as someone who has lost a dear, long-time friend.”

Davis also said, “Obie’s dedication to the Progressive Liberal Party was undeniable. From the early days, he was on the front lines, not just speaking about the party’s values, but actively working to realize its goals. To him, the PLP was more than just a political affiliation; it was a mission.

“His respect and admiration for (the late former prime minister) Sir Lynden Pindling were evident. He saw Sir Lynden not just as the party’s leader but as a mentor and guide. Their relationship was built on mutual respect and a shared vision for the future of The Bahamas.”

Davis added, “Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe was more than a colleague. He was a beacon of dedication and patriotism. Those long hours spent in the trenches were a testament to his commitment, not just to me, but to every Bahamian he served.”

The prime minister urged, “As we move forward, let us honor Obie’s legacy by ensuring that every decision we make is anchored in the heartbeats of the Bahamian people. Obie wasn’t just talking politics; he was laying out a roadmap of compassion, duty, and responsibility. For Obie, it wasn’t just about politics; it was about heart.”

The “one love” theme — said to have been Wilchcombe’s mantra — was highlighted throughout the evening.

PLPs ended the event by signing Bob Marley’s “One Love”.