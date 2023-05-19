PM: $160 million Cat Island project approved

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday that the government has approved a $160 million mixed-use golf, resort, residential and marina project for Old Bight, Cat Island that had been delayed for 14 years.

Addressing the Cat Island Business Outlook, the prime minister said the government intends to amend the existing heads of agreement with the developer, the Cat Island Partners, who initially broke ground on the project in 2009.

“The developers at the time encountered delays due to a number of factors, including that the Port Howe site identified for its proposed marina lacked available Crown land nearby to make the site viable. The developers reapplied to the government with a scaled down, redesigned proposal, and I announce this morning that the new proposal for the Cat Island Partners’ $160.45 million mixed-use golf, resort, residential and marina project at the PGA Village in Southeast Cat Island, has received government approval,” he said.

“Phase one of the project is earmarked to provide 150 Bahamian jobs during the construction phase, and 150 to 300 Bahamian jobs during the operational phase. Phase one is slated to include the construction of 125 single family residential lots; 11.6 acres of multifamily residential pads; nine holes of the original Rees Jones golf design (with an additional nine holes to be added in phase two); a village that includes a welcome center; as well as a full service restaurant, a pro-shop, 12 private one- and two-bedroom cabanas, and a multi-use pavilion.”

Pointing to this and other potential investments for Cat Island, the Davis said adequate infrastructure is essential to facilitate both foreign and domestic investments on the island.

“We broke ground in March on our new multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art international airport at New Bight, and as I previously indicated, the New Bight airport is key to attracting investment, revitalizing old industries, and incentivizing new ones. Upgrades to the airport at Arthur’s Town will include a $10 million runway rehabilitation, a remodeled terminal building, new solar runway lights, an airport beacon, an apron flood lighting system, and a police station adjacent to the airport,” he said.

“A public-private sector partnership will be utilized to carry out 50 miles of road paving, and 90 miles of water installation will be carried out by the Water and Sewerage Corporation, which will result in the provision of potable water throughout Cat Island. Public works projects for Cat Island also include road drainage and the installation of a new seawall.”

Additionally, Davis said government has made significant progress in addressing healthcare infrastructure.

“Investment in healthcare infrastructure that ensures Family Island clinics are properly equipped is a priority, and we are making steady progress. Contracts have been awarded and contractors mobilized for renovations and repairs to the Old Bight and Orange Creek clinics. In 2016, the Ministry of Works and Urban Development awarded contracts to construct new clinics at Old Bight and Orange Creek. Following the 2017 elections, these construction projects were suspended,” he said.