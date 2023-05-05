PM, AG welcome high court decision

A new Privy Council decision, which determined that the children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men and foreign women are Bahamian citizens at birth, “marks an important step towards ensuring equal citizenship rights for all children, irrespective of their parents’ marital status”, Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday.

“It is expected to impact the lives of many individuals in our nation positively,” said Davis, who is in London for the coronation tomorrow of King Charles III.

The prime minister said, “In light of the Privy Council’s recent decision to uphold the landmark judgment made by Supreme Court Chief Justice Ian Winder in 2020 (Shannon Tyreck Rolle and four others), I would like to express my support and commitment to ensuring that our country’s laws and policies are fair and just for all Bahamians.

“This ruling affirms that children born out of wedlock in The Bahamas to biological Bahamian fathers and foreign mothers are citizens of The Bahamas at birth and do not have to wait until 18 years old to apply for citizenship.”

Davis said that as prime minister, he is dedicated to building a more inclusive and equitable Bahamas.

“My government will work diligently to implement the Privy Council’s decision and review the existing citizenship legislation to align with this new development,” he added.

“Together, let us strive to create a Bahamas that embraces the principles of equality, justice, and unity, where each person’s rights are respected and protected under the law.”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder, who unsuccessfully appealed the Court of Appeal’s decision in 2021 upholding Winder’s ruling, also responded to the Privy Council’s judgment.

Like the prime minister, Pinder said the ruling is expected to “impact the lives of many individuals in our country positively”.

He said the Attorney General’s Office will work diligently to ensure the implementation of the Privy Council’s decision and to review the existing citizenship legislation in light of this new development.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the government remains committed to addressing other citizenship issues, including granting automatic citizenship to children born abroad to married Bahamian women and their foreign husbands,” the attorney general added.

“The government will continue its efforts to create a fair and just citizenship framework for all Bahamians.”

Thomas Roe, KC, had argued on the attorney general’s behalf that the constitution did not confer Bahamian citizenship at birth to the children of Bahamian men and foreign women if those children were born out of wedlock.

There were two specific articles that were at the heart of the case.

Article 6 states: “Every person born in The Bahamas after 9th July 1973 shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at the date of his birth if at that date either of his parents is a citizen of The Bahamas.”

Article 14(1) states: “Any reference in this chapter to the father of a person shall, in relation to any person born out of wedlock other than a person legitimated before 10th July 1973, be construed as a reference to the mother of that person.”

Justice Winder found that the use of “parents” in Article 6 was not an economy of drafting but intended to convey “the biological father or mother of the child unaffected by the artificial construct envisioned by Article 14(1)”.

The Privy Council agreed.

Responding to the ruling, Human Rights Bahamas said, “This is a great day for Bahamian men, who are finally entitled to pass on their birthright to the next generation without restriction or hindrance.

“The Privy Council’s ruling is welcomed by the human rights community as an extremely important and long overdue step in the creation of a fair and equitable society under the law.

“From now on, unmarried Bahamian men who father children with foreign women will have the same rights as unmarried Bahamian women. It is also high time we also extend these rights to Bahamian women who are married to foreign men as well. We urge the government to bring legislation in this regard, as soon as possible.

“It is our hope that this ruling will serve as a catalyst to accelerate the cause of legal reform in The Bahamas with a view to achieving comprehensive gender equality specifically, and an end to all forms of discrimination generally under the law.”