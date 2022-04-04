PM and Darville praise health workers

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville yesterday implored the 39 new graduates from The University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research “to remain enthusiastic, optimistic and dedicated to improving our healthcare system”, as The Bahamas continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need your services and recognize that you have been under immense pressure due to the pandemic,” Darville said at a graduation ceremony at Baha Mar resort.



Graduands during last night’s ceremony.

“But despite it all, your hard work and dedication to your studies has made this day possible, and I am convinced that those same characteristics are what will make you successful throughout your professional career.”

Darville said he and other medical professionals in The Bahamas stand with the new graduates to ensure that they do “the very best job” in delivering healthcare.

He congratulated them on graduating.

“I implore you to remain enthusiastic, optimistic and dedicated to improving our healthcare system,” Darville said.

“The lives of our citizens depend on it. Thank you and, once again, congratulations.”

The Bahamas has been grappling with the pandemic since March 2020.

When the Davis administration took office in September 2021, the country was suffering through its deadliest wave, which was fueled by the Delta variant.

After taking office, Prime Minister Philip Davis and other government officials toured healthcare facilities throughout the country.

The prime minister acknowledged this while addressing the new graduates yesterday.

“It is no exaggeration to say that we would have fared much worse as a country during the global pandemic if not for the sacrifices of our medical professionals and frontline workers who risked their own health and well-being for the sake of others,” Davis said.

“We often talk about the glamour involved with being a doctor, but we should also remember the sacrifices necessary to save lives each and every day. It takes its toll.

“Yet, every day, our doctors answer the call of duty, committed to doing their best – even when working in less than ideal circumstances.”