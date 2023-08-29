PM and GBPA urged to meet

Several Grand Bahama business leaders have reiterated their call for the government to meet with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to chart the way forward for the island, instead of continuing the finger-pointing that they say is serving no purpose.

“I am surprised government would be engaging with the GBPA this way. After all, they are the government,” said Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) President James Carey.

“I have always been of the view and certainly now as GBCC president, that the government and the GBPA should be engaged in seeking to find improvements for the island of Grand Bahama.”

While in Grand Bahama on August 18, Prime Minister Philip Davis told reporters that the government has taken over the role of the GBPA.

“We in fact have taken over the role of the Port Authority and it’s not fair to the Bahamian people, as it were, subsidizing the Port Authority for what they should be doing,” Davis said.

“It is clear to me that the interest of the owners does not truly align with the interest of the people of Grand Bahama and Freeport in particular. Until those align, we will have no growth.”

In response, the GBPA released a statement August 23 refuting Davis’ claim that the “government is subsidizing the Port Authority”.

Asserting that it does not wish to engage in a “back and forth in the media,” the GBPA said it is focused instead on the task at hand.

The Port said many exciting developments are currently in the works for Freeport and Grand Bahama, and the GBPA is playing a key role in working with investors to bring these projects to fruition.

Some of those developments include the new Carnival Cruise Port, the Six Senses Resort project by Weller and the expansion of the Grand Bahama Shipyard.

“We are preparing to engage with all our stakeholders to discuss these and several other ambitious projects and the many dynamic opportunities they will create for Bahamians.” the GBPA said.

The GBPA acknowledged that the government has a vital role to play, “as do we, to fulfill our respective mandates to work together for the betterment of our island”.

Meanwhile, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell has posted several videos on social media, accusing the GBPA of not living up to its responsibilities.

One such video, posted on Friday shows Mitchell standing at the Casuarina Bridge saying the delay in repairing the bridge is proof that the GBPA does not have the “financial wherewithal” to keep the city going”.

Carey said he still believes there is a way for the two sides to move forward.

“I called for it in the past and I do so again, for the government to invite the Port Authority to sit down and, of course, the Chamber would love to participate, and look for a way to progress Grand Bahama,” he said.

“What is the government seeking to accomplish? If it is seeking to accomplish movement, progress and development, I think the way to do it is to work together for the betterment of the island.”

Carey also pointed out that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement (HCA) will expire in 2054 and wondered if either side is looking ahead.

“Has any thought been given to what happens after that? We need to start looking and planning for that eventuality, what would happen once the HCA is no more.” he said.

“I think it is a perfect time to sit down and deal with these things, and it would be great if the government would articulate what is their end game. Spell it out; say it.

“If it is to own Freeport, say that and let’s say how and what the vision is for that, so we all know, we are all on the same page and working toward that goal, but right now, we are drifting.”

The Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which was signed in 1955 between the government and American industrialist Wallace Groves gave the GBPA the power to establish a city and a free-trade zone over 50,000 acres to spur economic development on Grand Bahama.

Under the agreement, the Port Authority, which is jointly owned by the St. George and Hayward families, is obligated to provide infrastructure in Freeport. It is responsible for constructing and administering the Port area and for licensing businesses in exchange for various tax exemptions.

Businessman David Wallace, one of 3,000 licensees of the GBPA, also expressed disappointment at the continuing public row.

“The HCA allows for the Port Authority and the government to negotiate, and that is all we are calling for now,” Wallace said.

“Included in [those] negotiations should be the government, the GBPA and the licensees of the GBPA who are affected by the HCA, who operate in Freeport because of the HCA, sitting around the table, everybody putting forth their case.”

But Wallace said the licensees are not interested in a meeting if it is just going to be the two sides making accusations and blaming each other.

“We want a meeting so that we can understand what are the benefits of the HCA, what are the responsibilities of the Port Authority in that agreement, and what are the future plans for Grand Bahama going forward.” he said.

“So, my thought is still for the government and the GBPA to sit down, as the Port statement says, and work together in cooperation for the betterment of Freeport. What is happening now is not proving well for the island.”

Another licensee, businessman Darren Cooper agreed.

“As a business owner, I do agree and believe that there are some changes that need to take place and there are some changes that must take place,” he said.

“I continue to express my disappointment in our prime minister for seeing the need to address the GBPA issue in the public domain. I would like to strongly suggest to the prime minister to find the time to sit with and to have proper healthy conversations on the way forward with the Port Authority, and when they have arrived [at] a healthy way forward, I think it is only more than fitting, fair and respectful for them to meet with the business community.

“At the end of the day, the way that this is being played out is not healthy and it is not encouraging to other investors.”