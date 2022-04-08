PM announces crime initiative

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday announced several measures to stem the escalation of murder, including saturation patrols, an increase in drones and ShotSpotter technology, the creation of a new police task force and the constitution of the National Security Council.

He made the announcement after five men were murdered in separate incidents between Sunday and Wednesday.

Hours later, another man was killed on Andros Avenue, pushing the murder count to 44.

“There is evidence that many of the murders we have seen in recent weeks were related to gang activities and retaliation,” the prime minister said during a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The fact that the violence is gang-related does not and should not reduce our grief. Those lost to the violence belonged to us and to God. Today, I want to talk about some steps we are taking immediately to reduce the

proliferation of illegal weapons on our streets and to disrupt the violence.

“We will increase police presence in hot spots with saturation patrols for as long as they are necessary. Our communities need more manpower and more resources.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force is creating a specialized task force focused on decreasing gang-related crimes and apprehending those involved in firearms trafficking.”

Davis said the government is expanding Urban Renewal to strengthen both community policing and the program that reaches at-risk young people and provides pathways to opportunities and training.

He said the government will increase access to mental health services and mental health education through the public health system and community-based initiatives.

Davis also pointed to the reintroduction of police officers in the public school system.

“We need to work harder and earlier to identify at-risk students and then provide education, support, conflict resolution skills and redirection,” he said.

“In the next few days, I intend to constitute the National Security Council, which will support increased sharing of intelligence across agencies, allowing us to confront our security challenges jointly and with the best information possible.

“And because criminal activities are not contained by borders, we intend to strengthen our collaboration with international partners as well.”

Davis said he was also considering enacting a new anti-gang bill.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said 22 murders were recorded last month alone.

“I think that is one of the highest months ever in history,” he said.

“Twenty-two murders. I am pleased to say at this time that out of the 22 in March, we have solved 11 of those matters, which are before the courts at this time. … Based on the victims in the month of March, we have discovered that four of the victims were on bail for murder and were being monitored.”

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle said many of the murders this year are connected and the majority – roughly 50 percent – were committed in the Bain Town and Grants Town, and Coconut Grove communities.

The prime minister said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is continuing to recruit new officers to the front lines to help the war on crime.

He said technology is an important part of policing.

Davis said the government is going to expand and improve the use of drones, CCTV, and ShotSpotter sensors so that police have the tools they need to be effective.

“More robust intelligence-sharing, increasing the capacity of the police, and enhanced technology are all critical,” he said

“But, in the end, reducing violence in our communities also requires strengthening our families and the ties within our communities.”

Two weeks ago, the prime minister chaired a multi-stakeholder meeting to come up with a solution to combat crime in The Bahamas.

The meeting was attended by members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, and the religious community.

Davis said immediate measures that will help reduce crime were identified during that meeting.

Yesterday, he said, “Crime is not one problem – it is many difficult problems, linked to one another. The solutions must also, therefore, be linked, in a strategic and unified approach. We are building a shared framework for solutions that include the police, civic organizations, churches, courts, and our communities.

“Reports of every new loss weigh heavily on our hearts. The lockdowns and curfews of the previous years did not end violence – in many cases, the violence was merely postponed.”