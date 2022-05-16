PM assures no witch hunt in WSC probe

Prime Minister Philip Brave today shot down claims the government is conducting a political witch hunt at the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Last October, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears revealed that he had directed his ministry to probe questionable contracts issued by WSC to determine whether the matter needs to be turned over to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Those findings are now subject to a police investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and they are deciding what they are going to do. It started off as an internal audit report,” Davis told reporters outside the House of Assembly.

“I turned it over to the AG and the police investigations are continuing.”

Responding to an allegation by the Free National Movement that the investigation was politically motivated, Davis said, “We are different from the FNM. We understand what witch-hunting is about because that’s their modus operandi. That’s not what we’re about.”

Sears also commented on the matter.

That is a matter which I will not get involved in in any way with the conduct of that investigation.

“I can tell you as a former attorney general…I respect the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary should it proceed to that,” he said..

“I was advised with respect to the internal audit and the Water and Sewerage referred it to the police and I am advised that there is an investigation. I don’t know any of the details nor the stage or any of the particulars of the investigation, where it is right now.”