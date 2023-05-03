PM: Bahamas was unfairly criticized over FTX

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told the Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons yesterday that The Bahamas was unfairly criticized in the wake of the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

During a courtesy call with the Lord Mayor, who is the “international ambassador for the UK’s financial and professional services sector”, Davis spoke about The Bahamas’ desire to move forward in the digital assets space and the unfair blacklisting of the country by the OECD and EU.

“FTX is now in provisional liquidation in The Bahamas,” he said.

“We were able to control of about $3.5 billion of its assets.”

He continued, “The jurisdiction has been unfairly criticized because they are suggesting that our regime is weak. If you look at what is happening in the banking industry, Credit Suisse went under. Do I question whether the regulatory regime is weak?

“I can go on.”

Davis said it is not the regulatory regime that is at fault but the personalities behind the companies.

Davis is in London for the coronation of King Charles III, which is set for May 6.

Bahamas Financial Services Board Chairman LaTonia Symonette-Tinker said the government has taken a robust position on ensuring that legislation is in place.

“As the prime minister has already said, we are compliant with 40 out of 40 of the FATF recommendations,” she said.

“We continue to have the same issues as many small island developing states in that the OECD and EU continue to push the goal posts further and further away. But with that said, we still remain committed to ensuring that we adhere to whatever The Bahamas is committed to as far as being compliant with whatever global regulatory regimes are thrust upon us.”

Last week, Davis appeared at the Consensus 2023 conference presented by CoinDesk in Austin, Texas, and said that the country has not lost its “zeal” to be at the forefront of the crypto industry.

Davis was among those celebrating the arrival of FTX in The Bahamas in 2021. However, the company collapsed in November 2022 after it was revealed that the company was co-mingling funds with a hedge fund owned by then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Bankman-Fried is currently on bail after being charged with fraud.