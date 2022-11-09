PM calls on world leaders to get real on climate action

As Tropical Storm Nicole set its sights on Abaco and Grand Bahama yesterday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged world leaders at COP27 in Egypt to get real about climate change and take action or risk millions more people, including Bahamians, becoming climate refugees.

“Some Bahamians have asked, ‘Why have we come here?’” Davis said in Sharm El-Sheikh.

“I say that we have come because we have to believe that a safer, better future is possible.

“I say that we have come because we believe that action – real, concerted, action – can save the planet, and save our human race. And I say that we have come, because each nation here, acting in its own, enlightened self-interest knows, in a most profound way, that we need each other to make this work. I live in the most beautiful country on earth.

“But right now, even as I speak, Bahamians are mobilizing to prepare for the impact of yet another powerful storm, Tropical Storm Nicole. So, I come here with a simple request: Let’s get real. What we need most at this conference is to confront the radical truth. Big, ambitious goals are important – but not if we use aspirations to obscure reality. The goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, is on life support.

“This is a hard truth for many to admit because even the best-case scenarios will mean almost unimaginable upheaval and tragedy. The realities of war, economic headwinds, the hangover from the pandemic, and competition among world powers, cannot be used as justification not to confront these imminent dangers. Let’s get real: it’s only going to get worse.

“We are entering a new climate era that will drive extreme geopolitical and economic instability. Statements without binding commitments or enforcement mechanisms have been used again and again as a way to postpone real action.

“Yes, the world’s wealthiest carbon polluters should pay for the very extensive loss and damage caused by their emissions. But ‘getting real’ means understanding that it will be self-interest that drives decision-makers.”

Tropical Storm Nicole was expected to begin impacting Abaco and Grand Bahama last night. It was forecast to move over those islands today and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, once again attracted some of the world’s most powerful leaders and environmental activists, all in an effort to formulate plans to reduce global emissions and stave off further global disasters.

A UN report released last month shows that while “countries are bending the curve of global greenhouse gas emissions downward … these efforts remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 C by the end of the century”. That was a key pledge in the Paris Agreement.

Davis told world leaders to get smart and move to quickly address the systemic risk of climate change.

“Multilateral banks must play a crucial role in scaling up financing options that will provide real solutions,” he said.

“I’m not here to tell the private sector to give up caring about profits. I’m here to say that in a world of profound instability, your profits are very much in danger. So, we need to work together to transition the world to clean energy.”

The prime minister also touted his administration’s achievement in passing legislation to deal with carbon credits.

“Other countries are already considering adopting our model,” Davis said.

“And just this past Sunday, we agreed in principle with the IMF to partner together, among other things, to determine how carbon credits can be used productively, as a new asset class. Yes, this is what real, life-changing action looks like.”

He asked those with climate solutions to come to The Bahamas and help convert “our front-line vulnerabilities into cutting-edge solutions for all”.

“We will not give up,” he said.

“We have no other choice.”