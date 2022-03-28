PM convenes crime conclave

Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday convened an “urgent conclave” with high-level stakeholders to address the “sharp increase in murders”.

“While much of it is clearly gang-related, it is also clear that a range of other factors are contributing to this spike,” said Davis in a statement released to the media after the meeting.

“There are no easy, quick fixes to the crime dilemma, neither is there any one solution. However, we were able to identify immediate measures that will help to reduce levels of crime.

“I will have more to say on this issue in the coming days but I want to express a heartfelt thank you to the various agencies who participated.

“These include the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Department of Public Prosecutions, the Bahamas Crisis Centre, The Hope Center, the opposition, the Bahamas Christian Council, members of my government and Cabinet.

“All sectors of society have a role to play in this partnership and, going forward, we invite the public to be a part.”

So far this year, there have been 34 murders recorded in The Bahamas.

While the exact count up to March 27, 2021 is unclear, up to March 31, 2021, there were 31 murders recorded.

The 34 recorded so far this year is a notable increase over 2020, when 34 murders were recorded in the first six months of the year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said there were 12 murders in January, four in February, and 12 in March up to the 14.

Since then, there have been an additional six murders, according to The Nassau Guardian’s records, bringing the March total to 18 as of yesterday.

The latest murder took place last night on Palm Tree Avenue and Blue Hill Road, just hours after the crime conclave convened by the prime minister.

Before last night’s murder, a previous murder took place early Thursday morning in New Providence.

Police said shortly after midnight, officers were called to a shooting on Coleman Lane, off East Street, where a man was shot on the porch of a home.

The recent spate of murders has raised concern among Bahamians.

Earlier this month, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said the violence is largely gang-related.

“Over the course of years, there have been tit for tat, gang retaliation, killings that sometimes spread over time and sometimes in condensed time periods,” he said.

“The most important thing that [police] have said is it is not safe to have these people among you and around you.”

Last week, after a student was stabbed at A.F. Adderley Junior High School, Munroe said in the House of Assembly he was considering stationing police officers in schools.

He also said the incident was believed to be gang-related.

There was a total of 119 murders last year, which was a drastic increase over the 73 recorded in 2020 – the lowest count recorded in the country in over a decade.

The lockdowns and curfews that accompanied the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic are believed to have contributed to the decrease in murders in 2020.

Ninety-five murders were recorded in 2019, and 91 in 2018.

The opposition has in recent days called on the Davis administration to respond more aggressively to the high rate of murders.