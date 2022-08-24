PM defends record

While insisting that his government has made the “right decisions” so far, Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday fired back at former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham who recently accused the government of mainly being focused on good public relations since coming to office.

“First of all, I don’t know what decisions he thinks we have to make or what decisions that we ought to have made,” Davis said.

“This is my administration and we’re making decisions in accordance to the plans that we’ve set out. It’s all contained in “Our Blueprint for Change”.

“If you look at that, those are the things that we are following.

“What decisions he’s thinking about that we ought to make? Well, he had his opportunity I think when he was there. This is now and this is the Davis administration. We will be making decisions as we deem necessary.”

On Friday, Ingraham said that, aside from reducing value-added tax from 12 percent to 10 percent, the government has not done anything major and has been reluctant to make any decisions it sees as controversial.

Davis was asked to respond to criticisms that he has been slow to address the longstanding issue of marital rape and the looming depletion of the National Insurance Board fund.

He said decisions will be made “in the time that we have”.

“My priority has been, from I got elected, is to stabilize our economy and our fiscal affairs which have been in shambles,” Davis said.

“That is necessary. My second priority as well is to ensure I relieve the suffering upon the Bahamian people that was brought on by the aftermath of [Hurricane] Dorian and [worsened] by the handling of the virus and pandemic.

“I think we are heading in the right direction in respect to those [issues]. Other issues will come. When you talk about marital rape, if you look in my ‘Blueprint for Change’, it’s not addressed at all. So we are following our ‘Blueprint for Change’.”

Davis said he is not ashamed of his administration’s work since it was elected.

“We’ve made the right decisions in the interest of the Bahamian people,” he said.

On Monday, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said the government has made decisions that are “a big deal” since taking office.

He pointed to the settling of public service labor contracts and the completion of three airports.

“These were hard and complex decisions taken in the first year,” said Mitchell, who also serves as minister of foreign affairs and the public service.

“So there was a lot done and there are more to come.”

The PLP was elected to office on September 16, 2021.

The Davis administration in January reduced VAT, but has yet to decide whether it will increase the National Insurance Board contribution rate to shore up the fund.

While Attorney General Ryan Pinder recently said bringing gender equality to citizenship legislation is on the Davis administration’s legislative agenda for the second year, the prime minister has indicated that it is not a priority for him.

The government has also not indicated when it intends to implement local government in New Providence, which was among promises made in its “Blueprint for Change” ahead of the 2021 general election.