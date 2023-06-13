PM: Exuma flood was traumatic

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who flew in from a meeting with CARICOM leaders in Jamaica on the crisis in Haiti to tour flooded Exuma yesterday, said the heavy rains that caused “traumatic” experiences for many Exumians in recent days was the result of climate change.

“It is evidence of why it’s important for us to ensure that the world appreciates what the consequences of climate change [do] to our country,” Davis said.

“The flooding that you would have witnessed, the traumatic experience that many of the residents would have gone through during the course of all that torrential rainfall, speaks volumes to the fact that action is required and required now.

“Fortunately for us, we recently had a vulnerability study done for each of our islands by Pacific Disaster Center.

“We understand our vulnerabilities and we are addressing them, but the cost of addressing adaptation is enormous and we cannot do it alone and the resources that we have just are incapable of causing us to adapt in a way to respond to the consequences of such catastrophic events such as torrential rains that you see here today.”

Met Department officials reported that 8.92 inches of rain were record on Exuma on Wednesday, an additional 2.73 inches on Thursday, and an additional 12 inches between Friday and Sunday.

A female wades through floodwater outside of a residence in Exuma yesterday, after the island experienced heavy rains.

Long Island recorded 1.1 inches on Wednesday, 4.9 inches on Thursday, and six inches over the weekend.

“These extreme rainfall amounts led to excessive flooding in Exuma and Long Island. There was also flooding in low-lying areas on other islands in the northwest and central Bahamas,” said Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Disaster Risk Reduction Management Myles LaRoda in the House of Assembly yesterday.

He reported that 11 people were accommodated at shelters on Exuma.

There was extensive damage to the roof of the extended portion of the airport building, LaRoda reported, adding that there were other areas around the island where flood damage was reported.

He said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), after contacting officials from the Ministry of Works, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Water and Sewerage Corporation, facilitated delivery of heavy duty pumps and other emergency equipment, as well as emergency supplies, including pallets of tarp, dewatering pumps, chemical backpacks for mosquito spraying and generators.

LaRoda encouraged residents throughout The Bahamas to remain prepared during hurricane season, which runs until the end of November.

“Disasters can occur at anytime,” he said. “Knowing your risk and vulnerabilities can help to save lives.”

The weather system, which is extreme at times, is expected to move away from The Bahamas by tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms were forecasted to continue today.

The prime minister said yesterday he was pleased that there was no loss of life from the flooding.

“We see loss and damage to property and materials which could be replaced,” Davis said.

“The relief that we have to bring to our people is costly and the time has come, as I continue to say to the world, for them to step in and let us do what we have to do to curb the impact of the changing weather brought about by the constant emissions of [greenhouse] gases.”

Davis said government agencies were working to bring comfort to the “traumatized”.

“As you would note, storms are more frequent,” he added.

“They are more intense and they are more devastating, and so we have to be concerned and keep on our knees, as my grandmother would say, to wish no harm would come our way; that’s all you could do because it is disruptive.

“It sets the whole program off stride and derails a lot of the progress we have. We have to continue to pray that we will be saved and spared another hurricane.”

The prime minister is due to return to Jamaica today for the continuation of the meeting which Haitian stakeholders are also attending.

Davis is due to return to The Bahamas tomorrow.