PM: Govt to use verified oil deposits data to earn carbon credits

Prime Minister Philip Davis told the media yesterday that his administration will verify the extent of oil deposits in The Bahamas and use that data as a commodity to collect carbon credits by not extracting that oil.

Davis said the country does not have any active exploration licenses at the moment, but did not specifically comment on whether or not the government would renew Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) licenses, which are up for renewal.

Davis was resolute, though, that if oil is within The Bahamas’ territory, it would not be extracted, but the knowledge of its existence and the country’s willingness to leave the fossil fuel in the ground, would be used to garner carbon credits that will then be sold on the global carbon credit market.

“I have now identified what I will do in respect to the prospect of oil being in our jurisdiction,” said Davis.

“You would have heard me speak when the cry about drilling was in the air and there was much controversy over the fact of drilling. My response was always ‘look, don’t be concerned about drilling, be concerned about exploitation, because drilling is only to discover whether or not you have oil’. That fact that you have oil doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to extract the oil. And with this new advent of being able to sell your carbon credits, you could, under article six of our Paris Agreement, we can have what we call an additionality.

“The additionality is about not exploiting natural resources that increase emissions, and/or preserving habitats that absorb carbon.”

It is through the additionality, Davis explained, that by leaving any discovered oil deposits in the ground, The Bahamas will earn

carbon credits. He added that the government is now in the information gathering stage, collecting available seismic data about the probability of oil deposits in The Bahamas.

“Once I have all of that verified, instead of exploiting that, we can then put it on the market for sale on the premise that we will not exploit it, as long as we collect for carbon credits,” said Davis.

“So, it’s a salable commodity now. We would not have had a salable commodity if we didn’t know what we have or the potential of what we have, and at the very least that information could tell us that the probability of oil deposits is there. But since it’s there we don’t need to exploit it, and for not exploiting it we’re going to monetize it by valuing it and having it verified.”

Davis did not mention whether allowing for exploratory drilling would be part of the fact-finding endeavor.

CEG is hoping that the government will renew its licenses. However, the company has turned its operational focus away from The Bahamas for the time being, deciding to focus on oil producing wells it owns in Trinidad and Tobago. The company recently announced that it has signed a license agreement to commence a four-year exploration period.