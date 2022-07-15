Business

PM: Govt will receive 85 percent of carbon credit revenue

Government enters into HOA with company to manage sale of carbon credits; will own 49% of firm

Prime Minister Philip Davis speaks in The House of Assembly yesterday. DANTE CARRER

The government will directly receive 85 percent of the initial revenue generated from the sale of the country’s blue carbon assets, and will benefit from a 49 percent ownership stake in the management company that will oversee the monetization of carbon credits, Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed yesterday.

Davis said the government entered into a heads of agreement with Carbon Management Ltd., which comprises a team including scientists from Beneath the Waves, who are spearheading the mapping of Bahamian carbon assets, and Bahamian securities and capital markets experts 

