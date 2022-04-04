PM: Grown men should stay away from children

After Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe came under fire for saying a four-year sentence in an unlawful sex case was too stringent, Prime Minister Philip Davis took a clear stance on the issue on Friday, saying the law should be “enforced to the fullest extent”.

“Let’s be clear: grown men should stay away from children,” Davis said in a tweet.

“The law is designed to protect children, who cannot meaningfully offer consent, and it should be enforced to the fullest extent.”

Last week, a 40-year-old man, who impregnated a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient. While many said Williams’ comments were “victim-blaming”, Munroe disagreed.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he did not understand the controversy over the issue.

The Sexual Offences Act provides that anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said the typical sentence for rape is seven years. He said a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

Munroe’s comments ignited fury in many circles, with some calling for his resignation.

Following the national outcry, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said work is underway to amend laws to better protect women and children in The Bahamas.

“The [attorney general] AG will present to the Cabinet of The Bahamas a number of proposed amendments to the law around violence against women and children,” Rahming said in a tweet on Friday.

“However, changes to our laws are only one part of solving the problem. As a society, we have to rid ourselves of this disturbing culture.”