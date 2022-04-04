News

PM: Grown men should stay away from children

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 35 mins ago
95 2 minute read
Philip Davis.

After Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe came under fire for saying a four-year sentence in an unlawful sex case was too stringent, Prime Minister Philip Davis took a clear stance on the issue on Friday, saying the law should be “enforced to the fullest extent”.

“Let’s be clear: grown men should stay away from children,” Davis said in a tweet.

“The law is designed to protect children, who cannot meaningfully offer consent, and it should be enforced to the fullest extent.”

Last week, a 40-year-old man, who impregnated a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Franklyn Williams spoke of “highly sexualized young people” when asked by a reporter to comment on criticism that the four-year sentence was too lenient. While many said Williams’ comments were “victim-blaming”, Munroe disagreed.

Munroe also argued that having sex with a person under the age of consent “is not rape” and said that he did not understand the controversy over the issue.

The Sexual Offences Act provides that anyone convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person “above 14 years of age and under 16 years of age, whether with or without the consent of the person with whom he had unlawful sexual intercourse” is guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for life.

However, Munroe said the typical sentence for rape is seven years. He said a four-year sentence for the less serious offense of unlawful sexual intercourse in the context of a plea deal was too stringent.

Munroe’s comments ignited fury in many circles, with some calling for his resignation.

Following the national outcry, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said work is underway to amend laws to better protect women and children in The Bahamas.

“The [attorney general] AG will present to the Cabinet of The Bahamas a number of proposed amendments to the law around violence against women and children,” Rahming said in a tweet on Friday.

“However, changes to our laws are only one part of solving the problem. As a society, we have to rid ourselves of this disturbing culture.”

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 35 mins ago
95 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Rachel Scott

Rachel Scott

Rachel joined The Nassau Guardian in January 2019. Rachel covers national issues. Education: University of Virginia in Charlottesville, BA in Foreign Affairs and Spanish

Related Articles

Photo of Govt looking at raising age of consent for sex

Govt looking at raising age of consent for sex

31 mins ago
Photo of Man shot and killed at barbershop

Man shot and killed at barbershop

32 mins ago
Photo of Govt to spend $30 mil. on clinics throughout country, Darville says

Govt to spend $30 mil. on clinics throughout country, Darville says

34 mins ago
Photo of FNM deputy leader calls on govt to act on crime

FNM deputy leader calls on govt to act on crime

35 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker