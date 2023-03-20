PM: Hanna-Martin has my full support

Pushing back at opposition calls for Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin to resign for speaking out against Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI) planned Paradise Island beach club project, which was approved by Cabinet, Prime Minister Philip Davis said in a statement yesterday evening that the minister enjoys his full support.

Davis said, the deal “remains under review, pending the outcome of the environmental impact assessment”.

“This is an important component of the final decision, as we remain committed to ensuring that any decision we make is in the best interests of our country and its people, while also protecting our natural resources for future generations,” the prime minister said.

“As such, it is my clear view that she has not violated the Ministerial Code.”

The Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure mandates that Cabinet ministers present a united front on all decisions in keeping with the principle of collective responsibility.

Last Thursday, Hanna-Martin told reporters she stands by her stated position while in opposition that the RCI deal should not take place at Paradise Island.

“The cruise industry does not require an island [off] New Providence,” Hanna-Martin said.

“What we should be doing is developing cultural and entrepreneurial opportunities for the cruise ship visitors when they disembark.”

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said on Friday, “My only comment is that the Cabinet approved the RCI project.”

But yesterday, the prime minister used different language when he said the project is still under review.

Davis also called it a “draft deal”.

In a statement on March 7, Cooper said, “The government of The Bahamas is pleased to announce that approval has been granted for Royal Caribbean International’s $100 million beach club project on Paradise Island.”

Cooper also said at the end of the statement, “Final approval of the project is subject to submission and approval of a standard Environmental Impact Assessment and an Environmental Management Plan.”

The following day, the prime minister told reporters he expects ground to be broken on the project “almost immediately”.

In this statement yesterday, Davis said, “In recent days, there has been anxious and mischievous commentary, concerning comments made by the Minister of Education Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin in relation to the draft deal with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL).

“All Bahamians will have shared my experience of Minister Hanna-Martin that, in her long and valued career in politics, she has always advocated powerfully, passionately and with integrity, on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“In this instance, she has behaved no differently when she reiterated her previously publicly expressed views regarding the pending RCCL application.”

Davis also said, “A few days ago, I had the privilege of joining Minister Hanna-Martin on a visit to S.C. McPherson School where we witnessed firsthand the success of the government’s ‘Find Every Child’ initiative. It was heartening to see that our efforts to get all children back in the classroom are paying off.”

The prime minister added, “Minister Hanna-Martin continues to make an important contribution to our national development, and she has my full confidence to continue doing so.”

His comment came not long after Opposition Leader Michael Pintard called on Hanna-Martin to resign.

“Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin’s public comments regarding her personal position on the Royal Caribbean Paradise Island project matter once again exposes the dysfunction of Davis’ Cabinet,” Pintard said.

“It is a well-known and universally acceptable principle of Westminster governance that Cabinet shares collective responsibility for all decisions of the Cabinet. Regardless of the personal position of a minister, he or she must publicly support the decisions of Cabinet or leave the Cabinet.”

He added, “The track record of Prime Minister Davis gives us absolutely no confidence that he has the courage and leadership resolve to make the only appropriate decision.

“The public is seeing over and again that the prime minister is quick to demand that others follow the laws and the rules, but that his colleagues and cronies are exempt.”