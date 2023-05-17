PM: In citizenship matter, we must ensure daddy is the daddy

Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday the Office of the Attorney General is looking at how best to address issues arising as a result of a Privy Council ruling handed down on May 4 determining that children born out of wedlock in The Bahamas to Bahamian fathers and foreign mothers are citizens at birth.

Davis noted an issue for consideration is how to prove paternity.

Asked about the matter yesterday, he told reporters, “First of all, I think we need to ensure that the daddy is the daddy and the daddy knows and the only way to know that is if you have some kind of test, and there are some presumptions as well that we need to discuss, presumptions that if there’s a birth certificate that has the father’s name on it, there’s the presumption that he is the father.

“But there are a lot of issues that have to be worked out. What happens now is if you were born in The Bahamas and you’re able to demonstrate that the father is a Bahamian then you don’t need to apply to become a citizen. You are a citizen and you only need to apply for your passport with evidence of it, if you think you need it; but apart from that, if you can demonstrate that your father is your father and your father knows.”

Prior to the Privy Council ruling, Article 6 of the constitution for the last 50 years had been interpreted as saying a child born to a Bahamian father and foreign mother out of wedlock is a Bahamian at birth only if the parents were married at the time.

Individuals in this category had been permitted to apply for citizenship at age 18.

Davis was asked yesterday whether the government intends to bring any legislation related to the procedures that will flow as a result of the ruling.

He said, “I’m awaiting some advice from the attorney general’s office on when we’re moving. I know his office is looking at what steps to be taken going forward, but that’s not a priority at this time because of the court ruling; the court ruling sets out what the law is.

“The question is how it is to be enforced and effective and that is something that the AG’s office and his team are looking at right now as we speak.”

In 2016, voters were asked to approve a constitutional change that would permita Bahamian father of a person born out of wedlock to pass his citizenship to that person subject to legal proof that he is the father.

There were 54,891 “no” votes and 28,341 “yes” votes.

So, the status quo maintained until the May 4 ruling when the high court settled the matter once and for all.

After the recent ruling, former Attorney General Sean McWeeney, who headed the last Constitutional Commission, which reported a decade ago, was asked about the proof of paternity issue.

“That is a difficulty that will have to be met,” McWeeney told The Nassau Guardian the day of the ruling.

“I think one of the things that the government is going to have to decide very early on — whether legislation is required for this, I really don’t know. I haven’t looked into that; maybe existing law is sufficient, but it has to be decided what evidence is going to be treated as sufficient for the purposes of proving paternity.

“Broadly speaking, in the Bahamian experience, affidavits from persons with knowledge of the facts would usually be treated as sufficient. In this case, I guess the only other person with knowledge of the facts would be the mother.

“It may be, in any case, because of the times in which we live, science has improved dramatically and things are not as costly today as they were 10 years ago. It may be that DNA evidence can be accessed much more inexpensively and much more readily than was previously the case because DNA evidence, of course, is definitive.

“The problem with affidavits is affidavits are subject to perjury and all sorts of other abuses. You don’t have that where you have scientific certainty through DNA testing.”

There are other citizenship matters the government plans to address. The Davis administration has promised to bring a bill to provide equal treatment on citizenship matters for Bahamians, despite gender.

Only a positive referendum could result in amendments to the constitution, but the government has no plans to go that route given the failure of the 2002 and 2016 constitutional referendums.