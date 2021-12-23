PM in quarantine

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis announced today that he is in quarantine after his wife, Ann Marie, and other family members tested positive for COVID-19.

During a televised media briefing, Davis said he has tested negative for the virus.

“Last weekend, we had a family gathering which included several family members who traveled here from abroad,” Davis said.

“Even though everyone was vaccinated and every tetsed negative before traveling, several of those who were visiting from abroad testing positive on the fifth day after arriving in the country.

“Since then my wife and other family members have tested positive. I remain negative. Because they are vaccinated, they are either asymptomatic or are experiencing only mild symptoms.

“I am so grateful that that is the case. But I know that many of our Christmas gatherings will include both vaccinated and unvaccinated family members.

“Here is what I am asking you to do, please plan those gatherings with your most vulnerable family members in mind.”

Davis while has has taken multiple tests over the last few days, and all the results have been negative, he is doing the responsible thing and self-isolating according to the rules.”