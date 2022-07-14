PM indicates no final decision on recreational marijuana use

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said that the government is considering whether to go as far as legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.

The Davis administration has committed to advancing a Cannabis Bill to “develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for growing, harvesting and exporting cannabis” within the first six months of the new fiscal year.

Davis was answering questions after giving a lecture on the National Development Plan at the Meet The Policy Makers Lecture hosted by the University of The Bahamas Government and Public Policy Institute (GPPI).

“The issue of the legalization of marijuana – which aspects of it will be legalized – is under active consideration by my administration. You would have noted in Our Blueprint for Change that we did acknowledge that medicinal use of marijuana is acceptable to us,” the prime minister told the attendees gathered at UB’s auditorium.

“It’s just the question of whether we’re going to move as far as recreational marijuana, but we are in the process, and you would have heard the attorney general indicate that he will be coming to Cabinet very shortly with legislation for Cabinet to have a view of where we go from there.

“By the end of this year, you will know exactly where we’re headed, and insofar as investors are concerned, the Progressive Liberal Party mantra is Bahamians first, and I expect Bahamians to be involved in that business.”

In its Our Blueprint for Change, the PLP committed to developing a cannabis industry and “encouraging joint ventures in the medical cannabis industry”.

The party also committed to ensuring that all Bahamians are given “full access to development and have a fair opportunity to become owners in this new industry”.

During debate on the budget in the Senate last month, Attorney General Ryan Pinder revealed that an additional million dollars allocated to consultancies in the Office of the Attorney General is to cover the costs of services for cannabis legislation among other items. The government has engaged Canadian corporate law firm, Cassels, to assist with the development of a regulatory framework for a cannabis industry.

Cassels has acted as corporate and securities counsel for various private and public companies in the cannabis industry, as well as licensed producers and late-stage applicants on various matters including licensing, financing, mergers and acquisitions and go-public transactions, according to its website.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also promised to move forward with legislation for medicinal cannabis. He never did.